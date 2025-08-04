Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has confirmed the development of a plan for Israel to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The plan includes IDF operations in areas where hostages are believed to be held, despite Hamas's threats to kill captives if Israeli forces approach too closely. This strategy comes after Hamas executed six hostages, including American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, in Rafah last September as IDF forces neared their location.

The Prime Minister's office has reportedly pressured IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir to resign if he opposes the full occupation plan, stating bluntly, "If this does not suit him, you should resign."

This decision follows the collapse of ceasefire negotiations last month, which Hamas abandoned according to Israeli and American officials. President Trump criticized Hamas's withdrawal from talks, saying the group "wants to die" and suggesting they fear what will happen after the remaining approximately 50 hostages are recovered. Trump indicated that negotiations failed because Hamas wasn't acting "in good faith," with officials now considering "alternative options" to secure the hostages' release.

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated further, with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad releasing disturbing videos of severely malnourished hostages, including footage of Evyatar David being forced to dig his own grave. Hamas has reportedly blocked Red Cross food deliveries to hostages unless Israel opens permanent humanitarian corridors and suspends air operations during deliveries.

Meanwhile, the IDF has been concluding "Operation Gideon's Chariots," withdrawing elite units including the 98th Division after gaining control of approximately 75% of Gaza. The operation has cost 48 IDF soldiers' lives since its launch.

The full occupation plan represents a dramatic shift toward complete military control of Gaza, abandoning hopes for a negotiated resolution to free the remaining hostages.