American high school students academic proficiency is declining at rapid rates, according to new national test results that reveal the worst performance in decades.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation's Report Card, showed only 35% of high school seniors achieved proficiency in reading — the lowest score since testing began in 1992. Mathematics results were even more alarming, with just 22% of 12th-graders demonstrating proficiency, marking the worst performance since the current assessment launched in 2005.

The decline represents a significant educational crisis affecting students nationwide. Average scores in both subjects dropped three points compared to 2019 levels, with similar decreases observed across elementary and middle school grades. Fourth-graders saw math scores fall three points, while eighth-graders experienced an eight-point decline over the five-year period. The Washington Post previously reported that the decline began before the pandemic, but worsened after the detrimental desecration of in-person learning, and overall mental health.

"Nearly half of America's high school seniors are testing at below basic levels in math and reading," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in response to the results. "The achievement gap is widening, and more high school seniors are performing below the basic benchmark in math and reading."

The data reveals troubling trends beyond poor test performance. Nearly one-third of seniors missed three or more school days in the month before testing, representing a 26% increase from 2019. Additionally, 32% of high school seniors scored below the basic reading level, compared to 20% in 1992.

The achievement gap between high and low performers continues expanding. While top-tier students maintained their scores, those in the 10th and 25th percentiles recorded their worst performance on record across both subjects.

This report comes on the tails of earlier yearly data, showing that 28% of U.S. adults currently exist with a third grade reading level.

Congressional leaders are expressing concern about the implications for America's economic competitiveness and national security.

These jarring results highlight urgent needs for educational reform as schools grapple with post-pandemic recovery challenges and evolving classroom dynamics and the use of cellphones in class.