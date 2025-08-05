Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to announce an accelerated timeline this week for constructing America's first nuclear reactor on the moon, pushing the ambitious project ahead of competing Chinese efforts.

The directive from Duffy, who also serves as NASA's interim administrator, mandates soliciting proposals within 60 days for a 100-kilowatt lunar reactor launching by 2030. That timeline coincides with China's announced goal of landing astronauts on the lunar surface.

"Fission surface power is both an essential and sustainable segment of the lunar and Mars power architectures for future human space exploration missions," the directive states. The document emphasizes moving "quickly" to support a future lunar economy and strengthen national security in space.

The urgency stems partly from Chinese-Russian collaboration on lunar nuclear capabilities. Both nations have repeatedly announced joint plans for moon-based reactors by the mid-2030s, potentially creating "keep-out zones" that could limit American lunar access.

“We’re in a race to the moon, in a race with China to the moon,” Duffy said in a DOT press conference.

"There are very specific areas of the moon that are critical that who gets there first gets to plant their flag," Duffy said on Fox News' "Hannity" program. "We know the Chinese want to get there as well, so speed is of the essence."

NASA retains nuclear development authority despite the Pentagon's recent cancellation of joint nuclear rocket engine programs. The space agency's Artemis program aims to establish permanent lunar presence, with Duffy describing plans for a "base camp" that will inform future Mars missions.

Duffy simultaneously issued directives to expedite International Space Station replacement, seeking contracts with multiple companies within six months. The 26-year-old ISS involves partnerships with Russia, Japan, Canada and European nations — but excludes China.

According to different media outlets, multiple companies have come forward in hopes of receiving funds for space station replacement - Vast, Axiom Space, Blue Origin.

China operates its independent Tiangong space station after exclusion from ISS collaboration due to military ties. In April, Beijing launched three astronauts for six-month missions aboard the facility.

Duffy assumed NASA leadership after Trump withdrew Jared Isaacman's nomination over potential SpaceX conflicts of interest.