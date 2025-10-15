Good evening PolitiBrawlers!

Nancy Pelosi shouts at reporter to “SHUT UP” when asked why she did not deploy the National Guard on Jan 6

Rep. Nancy Pelosi snapped at a reporter on the steps of the Capitol today for asking why she refused to send in the National Guard to prevent the impending riot on January 6, 2021.

“Are you at all concerned that the new Jan 6 committee will find you liable for that day?” the reporter asked the congresswoman. “Why did you refuse to send in the National Guard on that day?”

“Shut up!” Pelosi shouted at the reporter. “I did not refuse the National Guard, thew President didn’t send it! Why are you coming here with Republican talking points?!”

Video from January 6, 2021, shows then-Speaker Pelosi expressing frustration during her evacuation from the Capitol and telling her Chief of Staff Terri McCullough that she takes “responsibility” for the lack of preparedness as a mob stormed the building.

In the video, reviewed by Fox News Digital and shared by a House Republican panel, Pelosi questioned why the National Guard wasn’t deployed earlier and criticized the security response, stating “We have responsibility, Terri. We did not have any accountability for what was going on there.” When her aide suggested Capitol security believed they were prepared, Pelosi responded, “They clearly didn’t know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepared for more.”

MAGA Navy Seal REFUSES to be bullied by Kaitlan Collins during fiery interview

GOP Sen. Tim Sheehy clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins when she pressed him for supporting Trump’s plan to fire federal workers and shutdown federal programs as the government shutdown continues.

“What choice do they have? If they don’t have the money to run the government, what are they supposed to do?” Sheehy laughed at Collins’ question.

Sheehy called out Democrats for holding the government hostage while insisting on programs that would continue to provide government healthcare for non-citizens.

“Now they’re saying ‘we’re not going to allow the government function unless you give us $1.5 trillion for programs the American people have largely now said they are not interested in supporting, to include healthcare for non-citizens, illegal immigrants,… we’re going to keep the government closed’” Sheehy explained. “That’s not negotiating in good faith!”

Watch the clash here:



Teens who beat DOGE’s “Big Balls” avoid jail, sentenced to probation for assault

Two 15-year-olds from Maryland pleaded guilty to simple assault and avoided jail time, with the boy receiving 12 months probation under house arrest and the girl receiving 9 months probation at a youth shelter for the August 3 attack on former DOGE staffer Edward Coristine.

Victim suffered serious injuries: Coristine, 19, sustained a concussion and broken nose after he and a female companion were attacked by what he described as “a group of 10 guys” in a DC parking garage at approximately 3 a.m. during an attempted carjacking.

Other suspects still at large: While the two teenagers were sentenced on Tuesday, just over two months after their arrest, their accomplices in the assault and attempted carjacking remain at large, according to police.

Mamdani addresses Trump directly during rare Fox News interview

Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani declined Wednesday to credit President Donald Trump for brokering the Middle East peace deal, telling Fox News it’s “too early” to assess the agreement despite expressing hope it will endure. He then looked at the camera to deliver a message directly to the president.

Candidate addresses Trump directly: The self-described “Democratic socialist” directly addressed President Trump in the camera during the Fox interview, stating, “I will not be a mayor like Mayor Adams, who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail. I won’t be a disgraced governor, like Andrew Cuomo, who will call you to ask how to win this election,… I can do those things on my own.” He continued, “I will, however, be a mayor who’s willing to speak at any time to lower the cost of living.”

Trump threatens to withhold federal funds: President Trump has repeatedly vowed to cut federal funding and deploy the National Guard if Mamdani is elected, calling him a “communist” who “probably never worked a day in his life,” though polls show Mamdani maintaining a double-digit lead over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.

Russia to release KGB files on JFK assassination to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna- Can we trust them?

Russia is turning over a 350-page document containing Soviet-era findings on President Kennedy’s 1963 assassination to Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, material that Congress sought decades ago but was unable to obtain in the 1990s, the NY Post reports.

Authenticity concerns raised by experts: JFK researchers including Gerald Posner and Jefferson Morley expressed skepticism about the files’ reliability, noting the KGB’s untrustworthy nature and questioning whether Russia’s disclosure is a propaganda play to distract from tensions over Ukraine.

Potential insights on Lee Harvey Oswald: The documents could provide valuable information about Oswald, whom the KGB closely monitored in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including psychiatric evaluations conducted when he defected to the Soviet Union and surveillance from his visit to a Soviet mission in Mexico City six weeks before the assassination.

Cuban intelligence files remain hidden: Experts suggest that Cuban intelligence files on Oswald may be more important than the Russian documents, as reports indicate Cuba may have influenced Oswald’s motivation to assassinate Kennedy, but those files have never been released.

