Asking Wall St. traders if they beat Nancy Pelosi's stock portfolio

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is one of the most successful stock traders of all time, with 54% returns last year, beating most major hedge funds in the U.S.

PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller asked traders on Wall Street if their portfolios beat Pelosi in 2024.

Their responses will SHOCK you…

Trump says “we’re just gonna do it” to question about “Department of War” renaming

A reporter asked President Donald Trump how he will rename the Department of Defense to “The Department of War” without an act of congress.

“We’re just gonna do it,” Trump answered, unbothered by the apparent red tape in his way. “I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that.”

Trump stated "I don't want to be defense only. We want offense too," suggesting the rebrand aligns with his emphasis on military strength and his criticism that political correctness drove the original name change under President Truman in 1947.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports the change - Hegseth, who has vowed to restore the department's "warrior ethos," polled his X followers in March about preferring "Department of Defense" versus "Department of War," with the majority choosing the latter option.

Congressional approval likely required for official name change - While Trump indicated the rebranding is imminent, the Pentagon would likely need Congress to approve any name change since the Defense Department was established by decades-old legislation that created the unified military structure after World War II.

Trump signs executive order outlawing burning the flag

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute those who violate laws involving flag desecration and pursue litigation to clarify First Amendment scope regarding flag burning, calling it "uniquely and inherently offensive."

Order targets foreign nationals with immigration consequences - The executive order directs the attorney general and homeland security secretary to deny, revoke, or terminate visas and immigration benefits for non-citizens who desecrate the American flag, wherever legally permissible under applicable law.

Watch: Trump signs flag burning EO