Nancy Pelosi EXPOSED: Wall St. stock brokers rat her out for insider trading
"She's a crook!!"
PolitiBrawl Streetcast:
Asking Wall St. traders if they beat Nancy Pelosi's stock portfolio
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is one of the most successful stock traders of all time, with 54% returns last year, beating most major hedge funds in the U.S.
PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller asked traders on Wall Street if their portfolios beat Pelosi in 2024.
Their responses will SHOCK you…
Trump says “we’re just gonna do it” to question about “Department of War” renaming
A reporter asked President Donald Trump how he will rename the Department of Defense to “The Department of War” without an act of congress.
“We’re just gonna do it,” Trump answered, unbothered by the apparent red tape in his way. “I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that.”
Trump stated "I don't want to be defense only. We want offense too," suggesting the rebrand aligns with his emphasis on military strength and his criticism that political correctness drove the original name change under President Truman in 1947.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports the change - Hegseth, who has vowed to restore the department's "warrior ethos," polled his X followers in March about preferring "Department of Defense" versus "Department of War," with the majority choosing the latter option.
Congressional approval likely required for official name change - While Trump indicated the rebranding is imminent, the Pentagon would likely need Congress to approve any name change since the Defense Department was established by decades-old legislation that created the unified military structure after World War II.
Trump signs executive order outlawing burning the flag
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute those who violate laws involving flag desecration and pursue litigation to clarify First Amendment scope regarding flag burning, calling it "uniquely and inherently offensive."
Order targets foreign nationals with immigration consequences - The executive order directs the attorney general and homeland security secretary to deny, revoke, or terminate visas and immigration benefits for non-citizens who desecrate the American flag, wherever legally permissible under applicable law.
Watch: Trump signs flag burning EO
Recent flag burning incidents cited as justification - The order follows numerous instances of flag desecration, including anti-Israel protesters burning flags outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, during Netanyahu's congressional address, and anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles who burned American flags while waving Mexican flags during immigration raids.
Part of broader patriotism restoration campaign - The flag protection order follows other Trump patriotic initiatives including banning State Department offices from flying non-American flags, personally funding two massive 88-foot American flags installed at the White House, and responding to the growth of flag protests that began with Colin Kaepernick's kneeling in 2016.
We know she's a crook. What is going to happen to her?
Nancy Pelosi and others have gotten away with it for years by claiming that it was not them who did the stock trades but their spouses and they knew nothing about those trades until after the fact. Of course that is complete BS and we all know it.