Rep. Nancy Mace left a House Oversight Committee meeting with Jeffrey Epstein victims in tears after experiencing what she described as a "full blown panic attack" while listening to their testimonies.

Emotional Response The South Carolina Republican, who has publicly shared her own experiences as a sexual assault survivor, was captured on video wiping tears from her eyes as she hurried down a Capitol hallway, refusing to answer reporters' questions. She later posted on social media that she had been "sweating, hyperventilating, shaking" and "can't breathe" during the closed-door session.

Meeting Details Six Epstein accusers met with Oversight Committee members, including Chairman James Comer and House Speaker Mike Johnson, for two hours on Tuesday as part of the committee's ongoing investigation into the federal government's handling of the Epstein case. House lawmakers said they learned "additional names" of persons of interest who could provide further information about the convicted pedophile, who died by suicide in 2019.

Mace's Sensative Background Mace made headlines in February when she delivered an explosive House speech accusing her ex-fiancé and three other men of committing sexual crimes against her and other women, including minors. Her allegations came after discovering thousands of videos and photographs on her former fiancé's phone.

Legislative Action Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna have co-sponsored a discharge petition requiring 218 signatures to force a House vote on releasing all government files related to Epstein. Mace is among four Republicans who have signed the petition.