Rep. Nancy Mace officially entered South Carolina's 2026 gubernatorial race Monday, promising to deliver the state's "Golden Age" while blasting current "weak leadership" and establishment politics.

"I'm running to put South Carolina first," Mace declared in a statement to Fox News. "We can continue doing the things we've always done... Or we can chart a new course—one filled with common sense and bold policies to hold the line for South Carolina."

The three-term congresswoman's campaign launch embraced her reputation as a GOP firebrand who has clashed with party leadership. Her announcement video highlighted how she's drawn criticism from fellow Republicans, with Mace declaring: "They said stay quiet, I spoke up. They said play nice, I fought back. They said sit down, and I stood up."

"Corruption, chaos, cowardice—I've seen it all," she continued. "Get ready South Carolina. This isn't just a campaign, this is a calling."

Mace will formally launch her campaign at The Citadel, where she made history in 1999 as the first female graduate from its Corps of Cadets, before embarking on her "Mother of ALL Town Halls Tour."

The race features a crowded Republican field including Rep. Ralph Norman, state Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. Polling shows Mace with a slight lead, though over half of GOP primary voters remain undecided.

Trump's potential endorsement looms large over the contest. After initially criticizing Trump over January 6th, Mace later endorsed him over Nikki Haley in 2024's primary, while Norman backed Haley.

In Republican-dominated South Carolina, the GOP primary winner will likely become governor.