GOP Rep. Nancy Mace was confronted by a rude man in Ulta Beauty while shopping for face wash, leading to a tense confrontation she managed to capture on video with her phone.

Watch Video

Mace told the man, who apparently asked off camera, that she holds town hall events every year with her constituents.

“Every year?” the man asked sarcastically. “Are you going to do any more this year?”

By the time Mace was able to pull out her phone, the conversation was already hostile.

“Do you want to keep going?!” Mace fired back at the man. “I’ve already done one, I’ll do plenty more. You’re always invited. And by the way, I voted for gay marriage twice.”

“What does that have to do with me?!” the man snapped, offended by the statement.

Mace calmly answered back, “It has everything to do with you…”

The man began to walk away saying “you’re insane” and “you’re a nasty bitch!”

“F*** you!” Mace shouted back. “You couldn’t take me on baby! Stay the f*** away from me!!”

Watch the altercation go from 0-60 in no time:

Watch Video

Protesters love Abrego Garcia but have NOTHING to say to Patty Morin

PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller asked anti-Trump protesters, what was their message to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant and accused wife beater and MS-13 affiliate that Trump deported.

“Hang in there,… we’re bringing you home!” they said.

Miller then asked what is their message to Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin who was brutally raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Watch what they had to say:

Watch Video

Byron Donalds FIRES BACK at woke hecklers during off-the-rails speech

Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds held a fiery town hall even at Estero High School Monday night, where he faced a mob of screaming, angry protesters determined to heckle and disrupt his event.

Watch how he handles them like a BOSS:

Watch Video