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Keith Johnson's avatar
Keith Johnson
2h

Corrupt Leadership in the U.K. needs to be uprooted and replaced with conservative leaders. Extract the interim government and hold them accountable

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JJ's avatar
JJ
2h

Now look at the bribe probability at that time for the coverup players. Follow their money.

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