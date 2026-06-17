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Rupert Lowe’s Rape Gang Inquiry Report represents one of the most damning indictments of Western leadership failures in modern history. It documents the systematic rape, torture, and trafficking of at least 250,000 British girls, the vast majority white and working class, by organized networks of men predominantly of Pakistani Muslim origin.

This is not a tragedy born of accident or oversight. It is a preventable catastrophe manufactured by the deliberate decisions of political elites who chose forced cultural diversity over the safety of their own citizens.

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The numbers alone should shake the conscience of every Western nation. 250,000 girls. Not a few dozen in isolated cases. A quarter million children subjected to horrors that would break the heart of anyone who had one. Girls as young as eleven were groomed with alcohol and drugs, transported between cities in taxis, imprisoned in houses, and gang-raped by men who treated them as less than animals.

“During this period, she reports that she was subjected to repeated sexual violence, severe physical assaults, and sustained torture – including being raped by a dog as the men placed bets on whether it would penetrate her vagina or her anus,…” - Rape Gang Inquiry Report

The perpetrator profile is unambiguous. Approximately 87% of those convicted in these group-based child sexual exploitation cases bore distinctively Muslim names, with experts estimating around 95% of actual gang members to be Muslim—predominantly Pakistani. There is no mystery here. There is no need for careful academic parsing or euphemistic language about “community issues.” The report documents with absolute clarity that this was a pattern, a system, an organized assault on vulnerable British girls by men who shared ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Yet when victims dared to name this reality, they were silenced. The report exposes how political figures, police officials, and media talking heads responded to victims and whistleblowers not with protection but with criminalization. Girls who identified their abusers were accused of racism, parents who tried to protect their daughters from these networks were undermined by social services, whistleblowers who attempted to sound the alarm were retaliated against and dismissed. The message from every institution was clear: acknowledging the ethnic and religious patterns of these crimes was more dangerous than allowing the crimes to continue.

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London Mayor Sadiq Khan provides us with the perfect example of this institutional betrayal. He repeatedly denied that grooming gangs operated in his city despite possessing detailed case files documenting exactly these patterns. In October 2025, the Metropolitan Police reviewed 9,000 child sexual exploitation cases while Khan continued his public denials. This was calculated deception. Khan prioritized his political relationship with Muslim voting blocs and the progressive narrative of multicultural harmony over the basic safety of the girls being tortured in his city.

The report makes clear that these were religiously motivated crimes. Gang members explicitly told victims they were “white trash” or “kuffar” non-believers who deserved punishment. Victims were forced to convert to Islam as part of their abuse. They were forced into Islamic marriages with their rapists. Religious doctrine was weaponized to justify rape, torture, and trafficking. These were not random acts of violence by criminals who happened to be Muslim. These were systematic assaults rooted in a worldview that positioned Muslim men as superior and non-Muslim girls as legitimate targets for sexual exploitation.

The report’s findings on institutional failure are equally damning. Police ignored reports and destroyed evidence. Social services placed vulnerable children in trafficking hubs instead of protecting them. Schools excluded victims rather than intervening. The NHS treated the physical evidence of rape—genital injuries, sexually transmitted infections in children, pregnancies caused by assault—and did nothing. Every institution designed to protect children failed catastrophically because acknowledging the problem would have required confronting uncomfortable truths about immigration and failed cultural integration.

This is the direct consequence of Third World mass migration imposed on British society by left-wing elites who viewed their own citizens’ concerns about rapid, and perhaps untenable, demographic change as bigotry. The British Nationality Act of 1948 opened the doors. Tony Blair’s government accelerated the flow. And for decades, the political and media establishment dismissed any concerns about integration, cultural cohesion, or the safety risks of uncontrolled immigration as racism. The cost of that dismissal was paid by these young girls.

The report should serve as a warning to America and every Western nation about the catastrophic consequences of open borders and mass migration without assimilation. Britain’s left-wing establishment was willing to sacrifice the wellbeing and safety of its children on the altar of their multicultural vision. Is our own establishment willing to do the same? America must learn from Britain’s civic and moral failure. We must demand leaders who will protect our citizens over protecting progressive narratives. We must insist on secure borders as well as cultural and values-based integration rather than cultural relativism and suicidal empathy accommodating the entire world before our own people. And we must refuse to allow political correctness to silence anyone who speaks the uncomfortable truth about who is committing crimes against our children.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report documents evil enabled by cowardice and denial. The question now is whether Western nations have the courage to act on its warnings before more children suffer the same fate.