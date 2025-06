CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Muslim mother SNAPS at school board, REFUSES to take any of their woke CRAP

The liberal wing of the Democratic party really has gone off the deep end!

It is amazing to watch since the Obergefell vs Hodges decision in 2015 which legalized same sex marriage in America the Left absolutely confirm what the Right said about it being a slippery slope.

in 2015 th…