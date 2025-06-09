Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene put melodramatic Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury in her place for giving an anti-Trump rant that crossed the line.

Greene wasn’t playing around…

Watch Video

“Let me say this to you Mr. Trump. 250 years ago, the people of this great nation rejected a reckless abusive king and we won’t go back!” Stansbury said. “We will hold this administration accountable… be strong, we will fight back!!”

Greene began her closing remarks, scolding Stansbury for her pointed message to Trump.

“Threats against the President of the United States will not be tolerated by anyone!” she said coldly.

Watch the tense moment here:

Watch Video

Gavin Newsom directly challenges Tom Homan to arrest him

The Democratic governor told NBC News, Sunday, "Come after me. Arrest me. Let's just get it over with, tough guy" after border czar Tom Homan warned that Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass could face federal charges for obstructing ICE operations.

Homan threatened felony charges for officials who interfere with immigration enforcement - The border czar said anyone who crosses the line faces felony charges for "knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien" and impeding law enforcement, as violent anti-ICE protests continued for a third day in Los Angeles.

Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops while Newsom plans legal action - The president federalized California National Guard troops to respond to the violence, prompting Newsom to announce he'll file a lawsuit Monday challenging the deployment, claiming Trump failed to coordinate with state officials and calling it an example of "authoritarian tendencies."

Sponsored by Health Science Institute

Trump admin targets COVID vaccine [Big Pharma LIVID]

Dear Reader

He’s done it again…

RFK Jr is finally following the science and tossing out guidelines saying children need yearly COVID vaccines, and Big Pharma is LIVID.

The COVID vaccine is one of their biggest cash cows… making them over $25 Billion in 2023 alone!

But what really scares them is what could be coming next. RFK Jr is now in perfect position to reveal Big Pharma’s biggest secret. A secret that, if exposed, could cost them much more than the COVID vaccines…

We’re talking about hundreds-of-billions in ill-gotten profits and dark money political donations, which is why they’ll do anything to keep you from learning about THIS.

You can get full details on the secret Big Pharma hopes you’ll never hear by watching this video TODAY.

Watch The Video

P.S. Republicans and democrats will be equally outraged by this stunning Big Pharma secret… But most importantly, it could just save your life. Get the full facts here now while it’s still available online.

ABC “reporter” suspended after crashing out on Stephen Miller

ABC suspended Terry Moran after he called White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller "a world-class hater" in a spiteful X post, Sunday.

The national correspondent posted the attack on X early Sunday morning before deleting it, prompting White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to call out ABC for their "so-called journalist's" unprofessional behavior.

The suspension came hours after the White House criticized ABC's coverage - Leavitt told "Sunday Morning Futures" that ABC would "have to answer for" Moran's social media attack, emphasizing that someone "supposed to be an unbiased and professional journalist" shouldn't be making such partisan statements.

This adds to ABC's recent controversies involving biased coverage of Trump - The network previously faced criticism for fact-checking Trump more than Kamala Harris during their presidential debate, and recently settled a defamation lawsuit after host George Stephanopoulos called Trump a "rapist" during a March 2024 interview.

Stephen Miller responded by calling it evidence of broader media bias - Miller posted that Moran's "public meltdown" revealed how "privileged anchors and reporters" in corporate media are actually "radicals adopting a journalist's pose," suggesting Moran had "pulled off his mask" and exposed the true nature of mainstream journalism.

Israel blocks Greta Thunberg’s weird stunt

Israel's defense minister ordered the military to prevent Greta Thunberg's aid flotilla from reaching Gaza, refusing to allow any breach of Israel’s blockade.

Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF to use "any means necessary" to stop the vessel "Madleen," which is carrying the Swedish climate activist and 11 other activists along with humanitarian supplies like baby formula, medical supplies, and children's prosthetics.