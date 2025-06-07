PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry Todd's avatar
Jerry Todd
5h

Little, mouthy Jasmine's family got caught taking her deceased grandmother's Social Security checks since 2001 - a total of $404, 000. The louder they get, the more self-righteousness they project, the more they have to hide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Faye Bailey's avatar
Faye Bailey
4h

And they are not doing one thing about. It If it were you or I we would be thrown in jail 🤢

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture