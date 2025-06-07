Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene clashed with Rep. Jasmine Crockett over Democrat backlash to DOGE disrupting the left’s massive ideological bureaucracy, during a DOGE subcommittee hearing.

“Trump has put a ‘for sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House, and has allowed wealthy donors to dictate how the government operates,” Crockett argued, pointing the finger at the Heritage Foundation, the author of Project 2025, which she claims America is currently “living through the hell of.”

“It was the conservative playbook,” she continued. “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t know why we would ever look at the Heritage Foundation and think that it’s anything but radical and ‘addicted to government money.’”

Greene took the chance to respond to Crockett’s one-sided rant. “As we’ve heard here today, American taxpayer dollars are being laundered through the revolving door of NGOs and Democrat officials,” she explained. “We do not support politically connected NGOs who rake in billions of federal tax dollars to serve the Democrat party and their friends and their priorities!”

“Most of the time, all congress does if create more laws, more regulations and spend more of the American people’s dollars!” MTG sounded off. “But right here on the DOGE subcommittee,… we are actually making a difference, and we’re going to be cutting government funding, government spending and waste, fraud and abuse!”

Vance calls Musk's Epstein accusations against Trump a "huge mistake"

The Vice President told comedian Theo Von that Musk's claim about Trump being in the Jeffrey Epstein files was wrong and defended the president, saying Trump "didn't do anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein."

He warned that a "blood feud" between Trump and Musk would hurt both the country and Musk personally - Vance argued that continued conflict between the two powerful figures would be damaging for America and predicted it wouldn't end well for the Tesla CEO either.

Vance suggested Musk may have been pushed over the edge by attacks on his businesses and political pressures - He speculated that violent threats against Musk, including "firebombing some of his cars," combined with frustrations over the budget reconciliation bill, may have caused the tech billionaire to lash out inappropriately.

The Vice President acknowledged Musk's concerns about the spending bill while defending its overall purpose - Vance admitted the legislation wasn't "perfect" and understood Musk's frustrations with the slow-moving, bureaucratic D.C. process, but emphasized that the bill's main goal was preventing major tax increases rather than increasing spending.

Federal officials BLAST Democrats for inciting violence against ICE agents

The Department of Homeland Security said violent protests in Los Angeles and New York followed rhetoric from Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries, Tim Walz, and local mayors who "villainized and demonized" ICE law enforcement, leading to over 1,000 rioters surrounding a federal building and assaulting officers.