Facebook / Sophie Brunner

Darcy Connolly-Brunner, 61, mother of former WNBA player Sophie Brunner, was killed Saturday in a head-on collision in Freeport, Illinois, when an illegal immigrant with multiple DUI convictions crossed into her lane. The crash also killed the other driver, Rolando Ico-Choc, a 30-year-old Guatemalan national who authorities say was in the U.S. illegally.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office, Ico-Choc had an extensive criminal history including prior DUI charges, aggravated felony DUI, and battery. Authorities are investigating whether he was under the influence during the fatal crash, though they've confirmed Connolly-Brunner showed no signs of impairment.

State Senator Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) confirmed that Homeland Security knew of Ico-Choc's illegal status, stating he had crossed the border during the Biden administration. Chesney used the tragedy to criticize Illinois's TRUST Act, which limits local law enforcement cooperation with ICE in detaining criminal immigrants.

"A woman who dedicated her life to her family and her community was killed in broad daylight by a man who never should have been in this country or on the road," Chesney said, arguing that sanctuary policies allowed a "dangerous repeat offender" to remain free despite his criminal record.

The lawmaker vowed not to "sit by silently" while illegal immigrants with criminal histories are "given free rein to destroy lives," calling for stronger enforcement measures. Connolly-Brunner was described as a mother of four who was devoted to her family and community.