President Donald Trump met with the mother of a deaf 2-year-old boy in the Oval Office who revealed a miracle that allowed her son to hear for the first time in front of the entire nation.

“He didn’t know his name. He couldn’t hear me tell him how much I love him—and now,… he can listen to music. And he loves it!” the mother, Sierra Smith, told Trump.

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Trump announced Thursday a drug pricing agreement with Regeneron—the final deal in a yearlong effort—saying “17 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, representing 80% of the branded drug market have now agreed to sell their drugs to American patients at the lowest prices anywhere in the world.”

Under the agreement, Regeneron will reduce prices for current and future medications in Medicaid and sell cholesterol drug Praluent for $225 on the White House’s TrumpRx website as part of Trump’s “Most Favored Nation” initiative aligning U.S. drug prices with other developed countries.

2-year-old Travis Smith was “100% deaf” before receiving Regeneron’s newly FDA-approved gene therapy Otarmeni. His mother Sierra said, “With Regeneron, and this amazing surgery, he can listen to music. And he loves it.” Otarmeni is “the first and only in vivo gene therapy for OTOF-related hearing loss” and will be made available by Regeneron for free in the U.S.

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Pro forma revenue and EBITDA, includes full year numbers of the businesses acquired throughout 2025.

Trump calls for 2020 election to be “permanently wiped from the books” if SPLC convicted of fraud

President Donald Trump demanded Friday that the 2020 election be erased if the Southern Poverty Law Center is convicted of wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering, writing on Truth Social “The Southern Poverty Law Center, one of the greatest political scams in American History, has been charged with FRAUD... If it is true, the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect!”

What SPLC is accused of : The SPLC was indicted Tuesday with prosecutors alleging the group secretly funneled $3 million in donated funds to white supremacist groups—including the KKK, American Nazi Party, National Socialist Movement, and Unite the Right—between 2014 and 2023 while donors believed funds would “dismantle” such organizations. One Unite the Right leader received over $270,000 over eight years, while an informant identified as “F-9” was allegedly paid more than $1 million and stole 25 boxes of neo-Nazi documents, with another person paid $6,000 to falsely take responsibility for the theft.

SPLC claims political targeting: SPLC CEO Bryan Fair claimed the group was being targeted for “prior use of paid confidential informants to gather credible intelligence on extremely violent groups,” but Acting AG Todd Blanche told reporters the organization was not “dismantling these groups” but “instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.” FBI Director Kash Patel severed the agency’s relationship with SPLC in October, calling them “a partisan smear machine” whose “hate map” has “been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence.”

SPLC urged Biden admin to release transgender immigrant convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

The Southern Poverty Law Center, now subject of a massive federal indictment, previously urged the Biden administration to release a transgender immigrant convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, according to documents obtained by the Oversight Project via FOIA. In a 2021 email, an SPLC attorney asked ICE to “release” the detainee “as soon as possible” due to “hypertension and severe anxiety,” arguing the individual “does not fall within the administration’s public safety enforcement priority” and citing trauma related to transgender identity.

The crime : The immigrant, a female who identifies as male, had served more than eight years for sexually assaulting the 14-year-old in 2011 when the perpetrator was 19 years old after a two-year online relationship. The transgender-identifying woman learned the girl had lied about her age and was just 14, but “proceeded with the meet-up where ‘they engaged in sexual conduct.’” The SPLC attorney acknowledged the “conviction on its face appears grave” but argued for “additional context” including feelings of childhood isolation “with respect to his gender identity.” A July 2021 Homeland Security email confirmed “career officials determined” the detainee “should be released” with a tracking device.

SPLC now under federal indictment: A grand jury indicted the SPLC Tuesday on multiple fraud and money laundering counts, with the Justice Department alleging the group “secretly funneled more than $3 million in funds to white supremacist & extremist groups” including Aryan Nations and KKK members. Acting AG Todd Blanche said the SPLC was “manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”

Trump presents his latest project to make DC beautiful again:

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Liberals PANIC when asked “Can this illegal immigrant charged with murder come stay with you?”

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