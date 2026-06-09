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DIANE FOURNIER's avatar
DIANE FOURNIER
9m

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

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DIANE FOURNIER's avatar
DIANE FOURNIER
9m

Of Course it Was Rigged! And it is Very Obvious that the Evil, Nefarious Radical, Violent DEMS Always Cheat to Win! Not the Nice, Honest DEMS…which I have several of in my immediate family! 😮🫤😡

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