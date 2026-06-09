MLK Jr.’s niece, Dr. Alveda King, exploded at Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin for defending the Southern Poverty Law Center after the organization allegedly funneled millions of donor dollars to prop up the hate groups they claim to oppose.

“Do you pay the same people to do the bombing and then go comfort the people from being bombed?!” she pressed Raskin. “That’s fraud to me! That’s weird and chaotic and confusing!!”

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It’s a shadow banking system that operates in the dark. Worse?

Over 40% of these corporate borrowers are already bleeding cash.

Even JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is sounding the alarm, warning that lenders are doing “dumb things” and the parallels to 2008 are hard to ignore.

And it could be sitting right inside your retirement account.

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Karmelo Anthony Convicted of Murder in Texas Stabbing Case

A Texas jury deliberated roughly three hours before finding Karmelo Anthony, 19, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2025 stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet. Anthony cried as the verdict was read; he now faces a potential life sentence while jurors move into the sentencing phase.

The case centered on a dispute over seating beneath a rival school’s tent. Witnesses testified Anthony refused repeated requests to move, warned Metcalf not to touch him, then fatally stabbed him in the chest with a folding knife after Metcalf shoved him. Anthony argued self-defense but did not testify on his own behalf.

Outside the Collin County courthouse, roughly 200 demonstrators clashed after the verdict. Some Anthony supporters accused the proceedings of racial bias, pointing to the absence of any Black jurors on the panel.

“Rigged!” Republicans outraged as Spencer Pratt booted from LA Mayoral Race following delayed vote count

President Donald Trump and prominent conservative figures have loudly disputed the Los Angeles mayoral results after Spencer Pratt was eliminated from the runoff. Trump posted on Truth Social calling the outcome “rigged” and “not possible,” despite the race being called for Democrat Nithya Raman, who will now face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in November. Pratt has stayed silent since his defeat.