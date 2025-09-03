The House Oversight Committee released newly obtained surveillance footage showing the previously "missing minute" from outside Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell the night he died by suicide in August 2019, addressing conspiracy theories that had flourished around the gap in video evidence.

The Missing Footage Explained The original Justice Department release of an 11-hour recording from the Metropolitan Correctional Center had a one-minute gap between 11:58:59 p.m. on August 9 and midnight on August 10. Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously explained this was due to nightly camera resets by the Bureau of Prisons, though critics suggested a cover-up.

What the Video Shows The newly released footage appears to confirm Bondi's explanation, showing the camera data switching over at midnight with two pieces of footage being combined. Nothing significant occurs during the previously missing minute outside Epstein's cell block.

Document Release Context The footage was part of over 33,000 pages of documents released Tuesday related to Epstein's sex-trafficking case. However, Rep. Robert Garcia criticized the release as consisting mostly of already public information. The case has created political complications for President Trump, whose supporters had embraced other theories about Epstein's death.

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie continue pushing for the Justice Department to release all unclassified Epstein records, including FBI and federal prosecutor files.