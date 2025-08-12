Democratic socialist Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh said protecting undocumented immigrants from federal enforcement would be his first priority if elected mayor, citing concerns about President Donald Trump's deportation ramp-up.

Fateh, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, outlined his agenda during a KARE 11 News interview that aired Friday. He said undocumented residents are "very concerned" about what he called a "hostile federal government" under Trump, who controls both chambers of Congress and has Supreme Court influence.

"A lot of our neighbors, especially our undocumented residents are very concerned," Fateh said when asked about his top priorities.

The top of Fateh’s priorities, as listed on his website, is to directly oppose the current administration.

“With Donald Trump back in the Oval Office, the progress towards equity and justice that our communities have worked so hard to create is in jeopardy,” Fateh’s site said. “Mayor Frey has said that our approach to fighting Trump is extreme — he’s wrong. The only way to stand up to Trump and his posse of unelected billionaires is to create a city that is radically inclusive…”

The candidate secured the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (Democrat Party in Minnesota) endorsement in July with over 60% of the votes, defeating incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey in the party's endorsement process. Frey, seeking a third term, remains in the race despite losing party backing.

Fateh identified public safety as his second priority but rejected calls to abolish police entirely, breaking with some Democratic Socialist positions.

"That's not going to happen, absolutely," Fateh said of police abolition. Instead, he proposes redirecting resources from armed officers to social workers and alternative responders for non-violent emergency calls.

The candidate argues half of Minneapolis 911 calls don't require armed officer response. He envisions "an accountable police force" as part of a broader public safety system.

Fateh's platform includes raising the minimum wage, expanding affordable housing and issuing legal identification documents to undocumented immigrants. Political observers have compared him to New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, dubbing Fateh the "Mamdani of Minneapolis."

Both candidates are children of immigrants and advocate community-led alternatives to traditional policing. Fateh previously pledged to combat what he calls police violence while implementing progressive economic policies.