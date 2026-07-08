Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz exploded at communist Cuban regime officials in front of world leaders for blaming America for their country’s suffering, calling out their hypocrisy for living in luxury while Cubans are forced to starve.

“If there is no fuel for hospitals, how is there fuel for the Castro private family jet?! How does he afford his Rolex watch,… his 17 homes, their private island, their flashy trips?!!”

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Graham Platner holds crisis talks as Democrats demand he exit Maine senate race

Embattled Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner held emergency meetings Wednesday at his Sullivan home with top campaign officials, including adviser Morris Katz, who is described by sources as NYC Mayor Mamdani’s political fixer, as he weighs whether to withdraw following rape allegations from former girlfriend Jenny Racicot. Two sources told The NY Post Platner will likely need to exit before Monday’s 5 p.m. ballot withdrawal deadline, though he wants to leave on his own terms.

Maine Democrats are described as “livid” and the DSCC is “in shock” over Platner’s refusal to immediately step aside. Key backers including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Ro Khanna have publicly called on him to withdraw. The DSCC has vowed to withhold financial support if he remains in the race.

State party officials are scrambling to establish a replacement process but accused Platner’s campaign of attempting to influence who succeeds him — an allegation the campaign denied.

US launches new round of strikes against Iran over Strait of Hormuz attacks

US Central Command announced Wednesday that American forces have begun conducting additional strikes against Iran, targeting the country’s ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said the operation was ordered directly by President Donald Trump and is intended to hold Iran accountable for what it called “recent unjustified aggression” against civilian vessels and their crews.

The strikes follow Iran’s attacks on commercial ships transiting the strait and retaliatory missile launches against US military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait. The escalation has severely disrupted shipping traffic through the waterway, which carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Trump had telegraphed the strikes earlier Wednesday while speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, warning that the US would likely respond militarily to Iran’s continued provocations.

Trump Anti-Fraud Task Force uncovers 7,100% spike in Medicare transplant claims

The Trump administration revealed Wednesday that Medicare claims for tissue and organ transplants surged from $200 million to $14.4 billion between 2019 and 2025 — a 7,100% increase. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, led by Dr. Mehmet Oz, identified 4,200 suspicious transplant-related claims totaling $224 million and has denied 96% of such claims since March.