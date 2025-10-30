Good Evening PolitiBrawlers!

Here’s what we are paying attention to today:

Mike Johnson takes a stand on CNN

Katie Miller threatens to walk off show after heated clash with Cenk Uygur

POWDER KEG: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene set to appear on ‘The View’ next week

Vance, Duffy warn of Aviation ‘Disaster’ as shutdown hits 30 days

Trump orders resumption of U.S. nuclear weapons testing after 33-year pause

And more…

Become a PolitiBrawl member today and enable our bold, unfiltered coverage of American politics. Support what we do:

Mike Johnson sticks it to CNN for blaming GOP for halted program funding

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shut down Dana Bash’s Democrat talking points on CNN, pointing at Republicans for holding up negotiations and preventing funding of the government as Democrats continue to vote against the GOP continuing resolution.

“Wait, I reject that! I’m not drawing the line, the Democrats are drawing the line!”

Click To Watch Video

Katie Miller threatens to walk off show after heated clash with TYT’s Cenk Uygur

Former Trump White House aide Katie Miller nearly left “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Wednesday after progressive commentator Cenk Uygur accused her of lying during an argument about Israel and antisemitism, telling Morgan “I’m gonna be done with this if you’re going to allow racist and bigoted attacks against one of your commentators.”

Click To Watch Video

Dispute over Israel criticism and antisemitism: The confrontation began when Miller defended criticism of NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and accused Uygur of “encoding language to attack American Jews” when discussing Israel, with Uygur responding “We say Israel as a government—please don’t make it about Jewish Americans” and calling Miller’s claims “completely and utterly lying,” which she interpreted as coded antisemitic language referencing “the Millers lie.”

Panel members reject antisemitism accusations: Political analyst Omar Baddar intervened, telling Miller that “somebody criticizing you personally is not an antisemitic attack” and that accusing critics of antisemitism “is all the snowflake behavior that the right is supposedly criticizing the left for,” while stating that critiques of her husband Stephen Miller’s Trump administration record are legitimate without invoking religion.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene set to appear on ‘The View’ next week

“The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg made a shocking announcement Wednesday that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will appear on the show next Tuesday.

Watch:

This comes as the government shutdown reaches nearly one-month, and long-time Trump advocate Greene has confronted some of her GOP colleagues about the way they are handling the issue.

Vance, Duffy warn of Aviation ‘Disaster’ as shutdown hits 30 days

Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Thursday that the month-long government shutdown could trigger an aviation crisis during the Thanksgiving travel season, with unpaid air traffic controllers potentially forced to seek second jobs as flight delays mount.

Duffy predicted travel chaos as November brings increased holiday traffic and worse weather conditions, warning that unpaid controllers may leave their posts to find paying work and cause “mass issues throughout the airspace” that could prevent Americans from reaching their destinations.

Republicans placed blame squarely on Senate Democrats for blocking a House-passed stopgap funding measure more than a dozen times, with Vance saying they need five more Democrats to join the 52 Republicans and three moderate Democrats who have voted to reopen the government and reach the required 60-vote threshold.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby acknowledged that while fewer than 2 percent of flights have been delayed so far due to air traffic control shortages, the prolonged shutdown is putting unfair stress on unpaid workers and the broader economy, urging lawmakers to pass a clean continuing resolution and negotiate healthcare subsidies separately.

Trump orders resumption of U.S. nuclear weapons testing after 33-year pause

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he has directed the Department of War to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 1992, citing the need to maintain parity with Russia and China as both nations continue their own testing programs.