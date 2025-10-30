Mike Johnson TAKES A STAND on CNN, shuts down Dana Bash's Democrat talking points
"The Democrats are the ones who put the American people in this crisis, and they are the ones who have the power to end it!"
Mike Johnson sticks it to CNN for blaming GOP for halted program funding
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shut down Dana Bash’s Democrat talking points on CNN, pointing at Republicans for holding up negotiations and preventing funding of the government as Democrats continue to vote against the GOP continuing resolution.
“Wait, I reject that! I’m not drawing the line, the Democrats are drawing the line!”
Katie Miller threatens to walk off show after heated clash with TYT’s Cenk Uygur
Former Trump White House aide Katie Miller nearly left “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Wednesday after progressive commentator Cenk Uygur accused her of lying during an argument about Israel and antisemitism, telling Morgan “I’m gonna be done with this if you’re going to allow racist and bigoted attacks against one of your commentators.”
Dispute over Israel criticism and antisemitism: The confrontation began when Miller defended criticism of NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and accused Uygur of “encoding language to attack American Jews” when discussing Israel, with Uygur responding “We say Israel as a government—please don’t make it about Jewish Americans” and calling Miller’s claims “completely and utterly lying,” which she interpreted as coded antisemitic language referencing “the Millers lie.”
Panel members reject antisemitism accusations: Political analyst Omar Baddar intervened, telling Miller that “somebody criticizing you personally is not an antisemitic attack” and that accusing critics of antisemitism “is all the snowflake behavior that the right is supposedly criticizing the left for,” while stating that critiques of her husband Stephen Miller’s Trump administration record are legitimate without invoking religion.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene set to appear on ‘The View’ next week
“The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg made a shocking announcement Wednesday that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will appear on the show next Tuesday.
Watch:
This comes as the government shutdown reaches nearly one-month, and long-time Trump advocate Greene has confronted some of her GOP colleagues about the way they are handling the issue.
Vance, Duffy warn of Aviation ‘Disaster’ as shutdown hits 30 days
Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Thursday that the month-long government shutdown could trigger an aviation crisis during the Thanksgiving travel season, with unpaid air traffic controllers potentially forced to seek second jobs as flight delays mount.
Duffy predicted travel chaos as November brings increased holiday traffic and worse weather conditions, warning that unpaid controllers may leave their posts to find paying work and cause “mass issues throughout the airspace” that could prevent Americans from reaching their destinations.
Republicans placed blame squarely on Senate Democrats for blocking a House-passed stopgap funding measure more than a dozen times, with Vance saying they need five more Democrats to join the 52 Republicans and three moderate Democrats who have voted to reopen the government and reach the required 60-vote threshold.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby acknowledged that while fewer than 2 percent of flights have been delayed so far due to air traffic control shortages, the prolonged shutdown is putting unfair stress on unpaid workers and the broader economy, urging lawmakers to pass a clean continuing resolution and negotiate healthcare subsidies separately.
Trump orders resumption of U.S. nuclear weapons testing after 33-year pause
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he has directed the Department of War to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 1992, citing the need to maintain parity with Russia and China as both nations continue their own testing programs.
Forced Hand: Trump declared the move necessary despite calling it something he “hated to do,” explaining in a Truth Social post that the U.S. must test “on an equal basis” with other nuclear powers, though he provided no specifics on where or when tests would occur beyond saying they would be announced at existing test sites.
US Remains Number One: The president told reporters that while the U.S. possesses more nuclear weapons than any country, Russia ranks second and China will reach equal status within five years, making testing essential as adversaries conduct their own programs.
Russian Influence: The announcement follows Trump’s recent warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin about a U.S. nuclear submarine positioned “right off their shores” and comes days after Russia successfully tested its Burevestnik cruise missile, which traveled 8,700 miles and remained airborne for 15 hours during an Oct. 21 test.
Former Illinois State University TA arrested for allegedly threatening President Trump
A former Illinois State University teaching assistant who gained attention for flipping over a conservative student group’s table on campus and facing termination has been arrested by FBI and Secret Service agents on federal charges of threatening President Donald Trump following a month-long investigation.
Derek Lopez, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday and made his first court appearance Wednesday, with FBI Director Kash Patel calling the alleged threats “heinous” and warning that the bureau will pursue anyone who considers violence against public officials or any American citizen.
The graduate student was fired from his teaching assistant position in October after a viral video showed him overturning a Turning Point USA recruitment table while saying “Jesus did it, so you know I gotta do it, right?” before walking away from the conservative group’s campus event.
The FBI coordinated the investigation with Secret Service, Illinois State University Police Department and El Paso Police Department in Illinois, examining Lopez’s online and in-person activities before filing federal charges over threats allegedly made against the sitting president.
Senate Republicans reject piecemeal funding
Senate Republican leadership is blocking attempts by some GOP members to pass targeted funding bills for military personnel, federal workers and food assistance programs, insisting the only solution to the month-long government shutdown is reopening the entire federal government rather than picking “winners and losers.”
Senate Majority Leader John Thune rejected “rifle shot” bills proposed by Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz that would fund specific programs like SNAP benefits and air traffic controllers, arguing that piecemeal legislation would only prolong the crisis and questioning how long the shutdown would drag on if Congress started funding agencies one at a time.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed Democrats would overwhelmingly support bipartisan SNAP funding bills from either Hawley or Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan if allowed a floor vote, accusing Thune of being “afraid of Trump” and engaging in a “heartless, cruel” standoff as 42 million Americans risk losing food assistance Saturday.
Most Senate Republicans remain skeptical of Democratic promises to support targeted bills after blocking GOP attempts to reopen the government 13 times since the shutdown began, with Sen. John Kennedy saying he doesn’t believe Schumer and viewing Democratic overtures as a “vampire move” where they approach compromise but ultimately pull back.
House Republicans are divided over pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies set to expire at year’s end, with the House Freedom Caucus calling any extension a “betrayal” while 14 GOP members back a one-year extension bill with reforms like income caps and pharmacy benefit manager changes to buy time for a broader healthcare replacement plan.
