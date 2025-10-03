Speaker of the House Mike Johnson set the record straight on CNN as to why Sen. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats really shut down the government.

“AOC will run against him,… Chuck Schumer has to put up a fight and pretend that he’s fighting Republicans!” Johnson told CNN reporter Dana Bash.

MAGA Scott Turner MOPS THE FLOOR with Chris Cuomo live on his own show: ‘Stop crying!’

Trump’s HUD Secretary Scott Turner fired back at Chris Cuomo for claiming that the White House published false “political propaganda” on it’s website accusing Democrats of shutting down the government to protect healthcare rights for illegal immigrants.

He didn’t let him get away with that! Watch here:

Portland ICE facility under siege with “little help from” Portland police

Portland’s ICE facility has faced nightly violence for more than 100 consecutive nights, with attacks including bottle rockets, rocks shattering windows, lasers targeting officers’ eyes, and barricades blocking vehicles, while protesters dressed in black have doxxed at least six employees and followed staff home.

Absent local police response : ICE Director Cammila Wamsley said Portland police have been slow to respond or don’t respond at all due to directives from the mayor and city council, leaving federal staff attacked outside the building while ICE officers inside lack jurisdiction to intervene without a federal law nexus.

Escalating violence concerns : Wamsley warned that crowds can swell from 50 to 1,000 people in 30 minutes, and with only about 20 officers sometimes on duty, the facility would be unable to defend against such a show of force, creating dangerous conditions for federal employees trying to enforce immigration laws.

Federal response and investigation: Federal agencies including HSI, FBI, ATF, DEA, and IRS are targeting Antifa-linked groups blamed for organizing the unrest, while President Trump announced plans to deploy 200 National Guard troops to Portland, following a September 24 Dallas ICE attack that killed two detainees with shell casings bearing “ANTI-ICE” messages.

MAGA activist pepper sprays attacker after alleged assault in Washington D.C.

Conservative activist Cam Higby pepper-sprayed a woman at Washington D.C.’s Union Station after she lunged at him, pushed him in his chair, took his MAGA hat and hit him with it, with video capturing the confrontation that occurred after a University of Maryland debate event.

Watch:

Woman arrested after resisting officers : After being pepper-sprayed, the woman became combative with U.S. Park Police who arrived on scene, allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting officers, requiring four federal police officers to restrain her before loading her into a patrol car, with Higby and his colleague listed as victims in police reports.

Pattern of attacks : Higby cited previous violence he’s faced, including a June 14 incident in Seattle where he was allegedly attacked by three men at an anti-ICE rally who tried to choke and beat him, leaving him with a concussion and requiring emergency treatment, leading him to carry pepper spray at all times.

“Fearless Tour” mission inspired by Charlie Kirk: Higby’s campus tour, inspired by late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, involves setting up debate tables with signs reading “The left is violent! Let’s Debate!” to promote open political dialogue, though he defends his pepper spray use as reasonable self-defense after multiple verbal warnings to stop touching him.

