GOP Re. Josh Brecheen scolded Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver for making completely out-of-line comments directed towards DHS Sec. Kristi Noem.

He did NOT hold back…

Click To Watch Video

AOC spent nearly $50K on Puerto Rico hotels, meals while denouncing gentrification

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign dropped approximately $50,000 on luxury Puerto Rico accommodations during the third quarter, including stays at exclusive colonial-era hotels while she publicly criticized gentrification on the island.

High-end lodging: AOC’s campaign spent $15,489.77 on Puerto Rico hotels between July and September, including over $11,000 at the “first-class, adults only” Hotel Palacio Provincial boasting “transcendent hints of the structure’s grand colonial past” and nearly $4,000 at Hotel El Convento, plus at least $10,743 on meals and catering.

Concert venue expenses: The campaign shelled out more than $23,000 renting the Coliseo De Puerto Rico on June 24 and August 25—the same venue where Ocasio-Cortez was filmed dancing at Bad Bunny’s August concert alongside Brooklyn Representative Nydia Velázquez and celebrities including LeBron James and Penelope Cruz.

Mainland luxury spending: Additional third-quarter expenditures included $6,600 at Hotel Vermont in Burlington during her “Fighting Oligarchy” tour with Senator Bernie Sanders, $2,000 at Manhattan’s Thompson Central Park Hotel, $3,000 at Brooklyn’s Arlo Williamsburg, and $6,300 for a single meal at a DC restaurant.

Campaign manager Oliver Hidalgo-Wohlleben defended the spending to Fox News, stating Ocasio-Cortez “regularly travels to Puerto Rico to support local causes and host events that require both staff and security.”

Together with Ifrah Law

Ifrah Law heightens the success of iGaming clients through every phase of their business cycle

Led by a managing partner who has been at the center of every significant court case affecting online gaming, Ifrah Law operates at the cutting edge of technology, innovation, and regulation.

Its lawyers represent industry players throughout the entire business cycle, from the formation of a corporation or licensing relationship, through marketing, partnering, growth, and disputes, to profitable exits.

We’re proud to share that all partners at Ifrah Law have been ranked by Chambers and Partners, the gold standard for evaluating legal excellence worldwide.

Learn More

Democrat lawmaker makes fool of himself: Calls DC National Guard murders “unfortunate accident”

Mississippi Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson faced fierce backlash from the Trump administration and congressional Republicans after characterizing the deadly National Guard ambush near the White House as an “unfortunate accident” during a Thursday hearing.

Swift reprimand: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem immediately interrupted Thompson’s questioning: “It was a terrorist attack. He shot our Guardsmen in the head,” while Representative Andy Ogles erupted that calling the murder “an unfortunate incident” was “f--king disrespectful,” with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt condemning the remarks as “disgraceful.”

Attack details: Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal executed National Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and critically wounded Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, 24, during a Thanksgiving Eve daylight assault just blocks from the White House as they patrolled the capital, with the suspect entering through Biden’s Operation Allies Welcom e program.

Broader terror concerns: National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent testified the Intelligence Community identified approximately 2,000 known or suspected terrorists among 88,000 Afghan refugees admitted through the program, plus another 16,000 terror suspects who entered during Biden’s term with ties to ISIS, al-Qaeda, Tren de Aragua, or MS-13.

Democrats join GOP to defeat Al Green’s latest Trump impeachment push

Texas Representative Al Green’s fifth impeachment attempt against President Trump collapsed Thursday after nearly two dozen Democrats sided with Republicans to dismiss the resolution, while party leadership abstained from supporting the measure.

Cross-party defeat: The tabling motion succeeded 237-140 with 47 abstentions, as 23 Democrats from competitive districts—including Tom Suozzi, Josh Riley, Jared Golden, and Chrissy Houlahan—voted alongside Republicans to block consideration, while top leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar chose “present” votes instea d.

Twin impeachment charges: Green accused Trump of demanding “execution” for six lawmakers who released footage encouraging military personnel to disobey unlawful commands, which Trump called “seditious behavior...punishable by death,” while creating an atmosphere where elected officials and jurists face threats.

Strategic party positioning: Democratic leadership justified their abstentions by arguing proper impeachment demands extensive investigations, witness testimony, public hearings, and broad consensus-building—”None of that serious work has been done” given Republican control of the House focused on advancing Trump’s priorities rather than accountability measures.

Green, removed from Trump’s March congressional speech for disruptions, has repeatedly filed impeachment articles this year despite Jeffries acknowledging Republicans would never permit floor consideration since “Donald Trump will order them not to do it.”