Conservative powerhouse Michael Knowles completely turned the tables on a liberal student suggesting he was a free speech hypocrite for supporting the Trump administration’s response to Jimmy Kimmel’s heartless lies about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

This was a great way to carry the torch for Charlie Kirk during the first TPUSA capus event since his assassination in Utah by a radical leftist.

Attack on ICE facility in Dallas leaves 1 dead, several injured

Artistic depiction, not real photograph

A gunman opened fire on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas early Wednesday morning, killing at least one person and critically injuring two others before taking his own life. The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. local time, with all three victims identified as ICE detainees according to law enforcement sources. The unidentified shooter, described as a white male, was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the incident involved “multiple injuries and fatalities” and noted that ICE law enforcement is facing “unprecedented violence” that “must stop,” though the shooter’s motive remains unclear. Authorities have not yet determined whether additional shooters were involved in the attack.

The incident marks yet another violent episode targeting federal immigration facilities, highlighting the swelling tensions concerning immigration enforcement in the United States.

Karoline Leavitt demands investigation after UN escalator incident nearly sends Melania Trump tumbling

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt demanded a UN investigation after an escalator suddenly stopped when President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stepped onto it at UN headquarters, citing reports that UN staffers had joked about deliberately stalling escalators to protest funding cuts.

UN explanation and Trump’s reaction : UN spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said the safety mechanism was “inadvertently triggered by someone who was ahead of the president,” while Trump later quipped in his UN speech that he “ended seven wars” but “all I got from the United Nations was an escalator that stopped right in the middle,” noting Melania could have fallen.

Security concerns and funding context: Former Secret Service agent Rich Staropoli criticized the security detail’s response, arguing they should have “closed ranks” and made quick decisions rather than standing around, while the incident occurred amid Trump cutting about $1 billion in UN funding since taking office in January.

New York Times publishes “not guilty” verdict after would-be Trump assasin found guilty in court

The New York Times accidentally published a pre-written article with the headline “Man Found Not Guilty of Trying to Assassinate Trump in Florida” after Ryan Routh was actually found guilty on all charges in his assassination attempt case, Fox News reported.

Standard practice gone wrong : News organizations commonly prepare multiple versions of articles for major events with uncertain outcomes, but the Times inadvertently published the wrong pre-written version, which was corrected within less than a minute according to their spokesperson.

Trial outcome and charges : Ryan Routh was convicted on all five federal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate and assaulting a federal officer, for his September 2024 attempt on President Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club, with charges carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Dramatic courtroom scene: After the guilty verdict was read, Routh reportedly attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen before being restrained by four U.S. Marshals, adding a chaotic end to the trial proceedings.

MAGA Navy Seal RIPS APART Mayor Bowser & her stooges: “You support defunding the police!”

