The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles clashed with LGBTQ pastor Brandan Robertson in a heated and unfiltered abortion debate on Saturday.

Knowles showed him NO MERCY!

Watch Video

”You’re side calls things black and white that I don’t think we can know in humility as human beings, there are things we cannot know to be absolutely true,” Robertson told Knowles. “I do think ‘when does life begin?’ is something we have been debating in Christianity since the beginning,…”

“All I’m saying is the Catholics have been consistent,… certain other flavors of Christianity have not been,” Knowles clarified his earlier point.

The LGBTQ pastor fired back, “I’m willing to say, I think abortion is a very tricky ethical issue and I don’t think we should be drawing firm black and white lines on this!”

Knowles had the perfect knockout response… “If a little orphan shows up to your door and is very hungry, do you think the person should feed that little orphan?”

“There’s a lot of things that could be going on there, but let’s say yes,” the pastor answered.

“So you’re drawing a clear black and white distinction in all of your hubris,… where do you get off?!!” Knowles snapped, sarcastically.

Watch the moral clash on abortion here:

Watch Video

Resurfaced: Trump Treasury Sec SHUTS UP angry old Bernie with genius comeback

Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent SHUT DOWN angry socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders during heated questioning in his senate confirmation hearing; all he had to do was mention George Soros.

Watch Video

Sanders railed against wealth inequality, naming a handful of billionaires who had more wealth than the bottom half of America combined, before asking Bessent if he agreed with former President Joe Biden that “an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that threatens our entire democracy, basic rights and freedoms.”

“I agree with him, do you?” Sanders pressed Bessent.

Bessent first pointed out that three billionaire Sanders listed by name and criticized in his opening remarks, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, had all made their money themselves.

“Forget how they made their money!” Sanders snapped. “Do you think that when so few people have so much wealth and political power that that is an oligarchic form of society?!”

“I would note that President Biden gave a Presidential Medal of Freedom to two people who I think would qualify for his oligarchs,” Bessent replied.

Biden presented a Presidential Medal of Freedom to far-left Democrat financier George Soros in January.

“It’s not a condemnation of any one individual!!” Sanders snapped again, more frustrated than before.

Watch the tense questioning here:

Watch Video

