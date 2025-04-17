Michael Knowles shows woke LGBTQ priest the WRATH of God during tense debate
Knowles had NO MERCY for this pro-choice pastor...
The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles clashed with LGBTQ pastor Brandan Robertson in a heated and unfiltered abortion debate on Saturday.
”You’re side calls things black and white that I don’t think we can know in humility as human beings, there are things we cannot know to be absolutely true,” Robertson told Knowles. “I do think ‘when does life begin?’ is something we have been debating in Christianity since the beginning,…”
“All I’m saying is the Catholics have been consistent,… certain other flavors of Christianity have not been,” Knowles clarified his earlier point.
The LGBTQ pastor fired back, “I’m willing to say, I think abortion is a very tricky ethical issue and I don’t think we should be drawing firm black and white lines on this!”
Knowles had the perfect knockout response… “If a little orphan shows up to your door and is very hungry, do you think the person should feed that little orphan?”
“There’s a lot of things that could be going on there, but let’s say yes,” the pastor answered.
“So you’re drawing a clear black and white distinction in all of your hubris,… where do you get off?!!” Knowles snapped, sarcastically.
Watch the moral clash on abortion here:
Resurfaced: Trump Treasury Sec SHUTS UP angry old Bernie with genius comeback
Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent SHUT DOWN angry socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders during heated questioning in his senate confirmation hearing; all he had to do was mention George Soros.
Sanders railed against wealth inequality, naming a handful of billionaires who had more wealth than the bottom half of America combined, before asking Bessent if he agreed with former President Joe Biden that “an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that threatens our entire democracy, basic rights and freedoms.”
“I agree with him, do you?” Sanders pressed Bessent.
Bessent first pointed out that three billionaire Sanders listed by name and criticized in his opening remarks, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, had all made their money themselves.
“Forget how they made their money!” Sanders snapped. “Do you think that when so few people have so much wealth and political power that that is an oligarchic form of society?!”
“I would note that President Biden gave a Presidential Medal of Freedom to two people who I think would qualify for his oligarchs,” Bessent replied.
Biden presented a Presidential Medal of Freedom to far-left Democrat financier George Soros in January.
“It’s not a condemnation of any one individual!!” Sanders snapped again, more frustrated than before.
Watch the tense questioning here:
Disclosures
Let me be clear..if this guy is a pastor..then Godspeed BUT if he declares he is a PRIEST, he cannot support the LBGTQ+ nonsense..period
Corruption has consequences. NC is "The DA Rape, Child Abuse, Anti-Democracy State of America" with US DOJ & FBI collusion:
Decades of embezzlement, bribery, rapes, child abuse, political violence by N.C. judicial, LEO & gov't officials, aided by DOJ, FBI, other Federal Agencies & officials.
Sexual abuse of children, violence toward political “threats” to corruption, aided by NC & Federal gov't “trusted” institutions, zero integrity media is normal...the traumatized victims & grieving families DO NOT MATTER in NC.
District Attorney Office's used for rape, theft of taxpayer funds, child abuse, sadistic violence are NC's "Culture of Corruption," according to the FBI.
The same FBI that has and continues to aid and collude in criminal misconduct "Under color of law," subverting with violence representative democracy, Rule of Law, Constitutional & civil rights, due process, whistleblower protections, protection of minors from abuse & sexual violence trauma, engaging in sadistic brutality, torture, deprivation of basic rights, and deliberate, dehumanizing torment of crime victims (including minors).
The FBI aggressively, criminally, utilizes violence, torture and a corrupt, broken judicial system as evil as the FBI & officials who relish evil, subverting Rule of Law, Due Process, democratic government & childhood innocence for corrupt allies of these irredeemable institutions for aiding embezzlement of public funds, armed violence, brutality, extortion, retaliation & persistent horrific, violently criminal acts. Innocent victims are subjected to lifetime trauma, a fate worse than death, cheered by NC citizens.
Followed by life-ruining attacks on families, businesses, and reputations, using bribed media, LEO, clergy, political parties & officials to torture, brutalize & extort under penalty of death, by corrupt judges, armed deputies operating as hit squads under the DA and Sheriff.
This pattern has been repeated for decades. Smeared victims have never engaged in crime except the "invented stories" of fake news whores colluding to destroy opponents to corruption & proponents of democracy, justice, law-and-order & public service with allied US DOJ & FBI thugs in violation of mission, Oath, laws & morality.
Evidence provided upon request.
Child sexual abuse, anti-democratic terrorism rewarded by NC, aided by Federal “partners” US DOJ, FBI, Congress, media. Rapes by DA Benjamin & Jon David, Roy Cooper & Josh Stein, thefts from the most disadvantaged children & smear campaigns using those public funds are normal in NC unlike fiscal discipline, emergency management, fixing a broken justice system or "public" policies.
HOLD OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR YEARS OF VIOLENT CRIMINAL ABUSES OF POWER.
Replace the U.S. Dept. of Justice and FBI, complicit in corruption, violence & misconduct at every level, top-down.
Corruption has consequences. NC is "The DA Rape, Child Abuse, Anti-Democracy State of America" with US DOJ & FBI collusion:
Evidence provided upon request.
Sheriff Ed McMahon a criminal sadist who risks his own Deputies lives to engage in "Swatting," attacking innocent targets with heavily armed home invasion gangsters plucked from his personal mafia, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, rapists and friends of the Governor Josh Stein & Roy Cooper, Benjamin & Jon David, delight in targeting the heads of young children and loved pets with AR-15s and shotguns, extorting uncorrupted elected officials by use of torture, deprivation of all rights and laws including life and property, and career and business and property and privacy, Due Process, civil rights, and Rule of Law.
Instead, the DA, Sheriff, with the US Department of Justice, FBI, U.S. Department of Education, unethical, bribed (with public funds) fake news media, and vapid profiteers masquerading as advocacy & “civil rights” organizations assisted Federal & State officials in protecting perpetrators of sadistic abuses of children and innocent targets of horrific brutality & retaliatory torture directed by corrupt public officials and community leaders.
The DOJ, Civil Rights Division, US Attorney Office, FBI specifically albeit not necessarily exclusively, for many years engaged in deliberate criminality “Under Color of Law” as well as through active engagement by agents in the field in violence and horrific brutality targeting children, whistleblowers, and public officials opposed to the corruption and sadistic crimes cherished in N.C. and its culture.
Rep. David Rouzer lauded this perverted evil publicly in the sacred Halls of the U.S. Capitol at President Trump’s March 2025 “State of the Nation” speech to Congress. Like his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and the corrupt, purely political DOJ and FBI, and Department of Education, no accountability and no concern for victims of sexual abuse, life-altering violence, torture, deprivation of all Constitutional, civil and human rights, embezzlement of funds intended to feed and educate the most disadvantaged children, bribery and other serious crimes by judicial, law enforcement, government, educational and other public officials has ever been pursued, the “Deep State” and Congress have never sought to end the Federal Agency role in the growing number of victims, the destroyed lives, trauma and harm from the crimes endured and the added torment of injustice and humiliations heaped upon those same victims, while Rep. Rouzer, Congress and powerful authorities vigorously prevent accountability and justice, even restitution of stolen public funds has been uncompromisingly opposed by DOJ, DOE, and other Agencies with backing from Congress.
Embezzlement of funds from the Head Start program under District Attorney Benjamin David, Sheriff Ed McMahon, and numerous law enforcement, judicial, community and religious leaders, local government leaders, public and "trusted" institution & media, is deemed appropriate and more deserving of support than education and nutrition for the disadvantaged children purported as the purpose for Head Start. Reconcile that with the absolute lack of any action from any official to the embezzlement and significant additional crimes of felonious child abuse by program administrators which also resulted in no action even mere termination of the abusers to prevent further abuses of children b the adults charged with their care by an local officials or Federal agencies presumed to have an interest in protecting children from physical and sexual abuse. This is NOT the case.
Refusing to profit in any way from public service or accept any contribution for any purpose from anyone with any direct financial interest in government actions, I voluntarily too a vow of poverty when deciding to fight the blatant corruption in local government that is absolutely abhorrent and pervasive in N.C. I did not expect that the extent of corruption would result in bribing media to invent stories and using police as armed goons to engage in violent armed home invasions and sadistic violence against myself and others, to forego public safety to pursue that violence against me in retaliation and vengeance for purely political and personal reasons, nor did I expect to be thrown in the "hole" in N.C.'s most notorious maximum security prison.
Lynching, shooting dogs and innocent targets for sport, and operating an organized crime ring far more violent and sinister than the Mafia, raping children and adults, this is what US Republican Rep. David Rouzer esteems as so courageous and admirable that he rewarded his corrupt sadistic anti-democratic terrorist pal Sheriff McMahon with a place among real heroes at the recent "State of the Union" address by President Trump in 2025.
