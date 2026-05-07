Michael Knowles battled with left-wing commentator Medhi Hasan at the Dartmouth Political Union over President Donald Trump’s supposed attacks on free speech. Knowles was easily able to dismantle Hasan’s entire argument and humiliate him in front of the class in less than one minute.

“Excuse me,” Knowles calmly told Hasan who was interrupting him. “I’m trying to engage in my free speech and there seems to be a heckler’s veto.”

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MAGA Glenn Youngkin SHUTS UP unhinged Rahm Emmanuel during live panel smackdown

Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wiped the floor with Democrat Party presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel in a heated debate at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills.

Youngkin called out Emanuel repeatedly for interrupting and deflecting away from simple questions. “This is the problem in politics right now!!” Youngkin told the Democrat.

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Spencer Pratt dominates LA mayoral debate, showing command beyond Palisades Fire credentials

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt delivered a surprisingly strong performance at Wednesday’s LA mayoral debate at the Skirball Cultural Center, demonstrating knowledge across multiple policy areas from crime to housing rather than just fire-related issues. Moderators from NBC 4 and Telemundo 52 attempted to constrain him throughout the evening, warning against personal attacks and reprimanding him when he challenged Mayor Karen Bass’s statements, but Pratt emerged as the most compelling figure on stage with what observers called a “big-city mayor” presence.

Bass fights on two fronts as socialist councilwoman attacks from left : Incumbent Mayor Bass faced criticism from both Pratt and City Council member Nithya Raman, who argued Bass hasn’t delivered adequate results on housing despite union backing. Bass cited modest improvements in homelessness numbers and crime statistics while acknowledging fire response failures, though she attempted to shift blame to the dismissed fire chief. Strategically, Bass concentrated her counterattacks on Raman rather than Pratt, calculating a Republican opponent would be easier to defeat in November.

Hollywood flight exchange highlights debate’s most memorable moment: When discussing production leaving Los Angeles, Bass mentioned streamlining permits while Raman referenced her husband’s industry connections—prompting Pratt to declare both candidates had squandered their opportunities, saying “These two politicians have failed Hollywood, times one thousand.” The debate capped weeks of Pratt gaining traction through viral advertisements, including one contrasting Bass and Raman’s homes with the trailer where he now lives atop his burned Pacific Palisades property.

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Mark Hamill posts disgraceful image showing Trump dead in grave with “If Only” caption

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shared an image on the left-wing social media platform BlueSky depicting President Donald Trump deceased in a burial plot dated 1946-2024 with “If Only” written across it, clarifying he’d prefer Trump live long enough to “witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated” and become “disgraced in the history books.”

Comes as Trump faces several assassination attempts: The post emerged the same week the Justice Department charged FAA employee Dean DelleChiaie with threatening Trump’s life and using government computers to research smuggling weapons into federal buildings and past assassination attempts. This follows the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack, allegedly carried out by Cole Allen, as well as several prior attempts on Trump’s life.

Hamill previously questioned WHCD shooting legitimacy: Following the Correspondents’ Dinner shooting where prosecutors identified Trump as Allen’s intended target, Hamill posted on BlueSky speculating whether the attack might be fabricated.

Rubio meets Pope Leo at Vatican for “constructive” talks aimed at easing Trump-Vatican tensions over Iran

Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a private Vatican meeting Thursday with Pope Leo to discuss Middle East matters and Western Hemisphere issues following friction between the president and the pontiff. A State Department official described the exchange as “friendly and constructive,” with Trump saying beforehand he dispatched Rubio to deliver one straightforward point: Tehran cannot acquire nuclear weapons.