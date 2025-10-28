Become a PolitiBrawl member today and enable our bold, unfiltered coverage of American politics. Support what we do:

Conservative podcaster Michael Knowles testified Tuesday before the Senate about his 2023 appearance at the University of Pittsburgh, where 300-350 pro-transgender protesters forced him to cut short a debate on transgenderism after Antifa operative Brian DiPippa threw a lit firework into a group of police officers, causing severe and life-altering injuries to a female officer.

Setting the record straight on political violence: Knowles confronted Democrats with recent data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies which conclusively measured that left-wing violence has surpassed right-wing violence in America and is on a steep incline.

Knowles called out Sen. Cory Booker during his testimony for claiming to seek deescalation of political violence while on the other hand, endorsing Jay Jones for Virginia Attorney General who’s violent and disgraceful text messages calling for violence against conservatives were exposed by the press. Booker apparently left the room before Knowles could single him out. “Sen. Booker is standing by this endorsement,… and he’s left the room, I’m sure I can guess why,” Knowles joked.

Watch Knowles’ full appearance here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with DM Intelligence

October 29th… the Fed cuts rates again. History lesson:

Dot-com crash → Fed cut rates (markets crashed because they were ALREADY dying).

2008 → same thing.

COVID → same thing.

But when the Fed cuts into a healthy economy? That’s when fortunes are made.

✅1995: preemptive cut → 5-year bull market.

✅1998: preemptive cut → massive rally.

✅2019: Powell cut → Bitcoin ripped from $3k to $14k in under 12 months.

September 2024: the Fed cut 50 bps. Look what happened:

Bitcoin nearly DOUBLED. Ethereum exploded. Solana went parabolic.

And October 29th, 2025? Markets are pricing in 100% probability of another cut. This isn’t a panic cut. It’s a preemptive cut into a crypto bull market. Which means the liquidity injection is about to light crypto on fire.

Get your free training before this next leg up in the bull run →

Tan Gera, CFA

P.S. Do you REALLY want to miss this?

Look at the chart again.

The red arrow? That’s where the Fed cut in September 2024.

But here’s what’s different NOW:

BlackRock holds $91 billion in Bitcoin. Total institutional ownership: $156 billion. That’s 25% of all Bitcoin controlled by Wall Street. Last September, institutions were just getting started. This October? They’re ALL IN. The next cut could dwarf what we saw in 2024.

Get your free training before this next leg up in the bull run →

Bill Gates reverses climate doomsday warnings after decades of alarmism

Bill Gates, who spent over a decade warning that climate change posed unimaginable peril, now states in a blog post that “climate change will not lead to humanity’s demise” and urges a shift away from the “doomsday outlook” adopted by many climate activists.

Acknowledges unintended harm to developing nations: The Microsoft co-founder, whose foundation has funded greenhouse gas reduction projects including technology to dim the sun, noted that obsessive focus on emissions cuts has negatively impacted poor countries, citing examples like a low-income nation whose synthetic fertilizer ban caused plummeting crop yields and a food crisis, and how wealthy shareholders pressuring fossil fuel divestment made it harder for poor nations to get loans for reliable electricity.

Cold deadlier than heat, success should prioritize welfare: Gates points out that “excessive cold is far deadlier, killing nearly ten times more people every year than heat does,” and argues “we should measure success by our impact on human welfare more than our impact on the global temperature,” concluding that “climate change is not the biggest threat to the lives and livelihoods of people in poor countries.”

Charlie Kirk suspected assassin’s transgender lover has disappeared

Lance Twiggs, 22, the transgender boyfriend of Tyler Robinson—who allegedly shot Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk dead at Utah Valley University on September 10—has seemingly vanished from his St. George, Utah apartment and hasn’t been seen in six weeks, though authorities say he is cooperating with the investigation.

Lance Twiggs via Lance Twiggs’ TikTok

Connection to the killer: Federal authorities say Robinson sent Twiggs a string of text messages confessing to the slaying during a 33-hour manhunt before surrendering to police. Twiggs later shared the messages with law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation, but not the media.

Alleged assassin heads to court: Meanwhile, Robinson made a brief court appearance Monday where he successfully argued to wear civilian clothes at future hearings, with his arraignment scheduled for Jan. 30 on charges including aggravated murder.

Troubled backstory: Twiggs and Robinson moved in together after Twiggs’ devout Mormon parents allegedly kicked him out in 2018. Venmo records show Twiggs’ parents sending him money for prescriptions and gas in recent years, suggesting some reconciliation.

Criminal charges: Twiggs has not been charged with any crime. His car is now parked at his parents’ home, though it’s unclear where he is currently living.

Marjorie Taylor Greene rails against Speaker Mike Johnson in heated private call

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted Speaker Mike Johnson during a Tuesday conference call, challenging the GOP’s government shutdown strategy after Democrats voted to keep the government shutdown for the 13th time.

Greene argues against Republican decision-makers: Greene argued Republicans’ House majority was “being wasted” by staying in home districts instead of passing legislation in Washington and called for finding an “off ramp” to pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies, which has been Democrats’ main demand for any funding deal.

Warning of lost support: Greene also warned that “even the president is losing support” over the impasse, and demanded Johnson reveal the Republican healthcare plan during the call.

Johnson claps back: Johnson defended his fortified approach, explaining Republican leaders have been “working around the clock” and remain productive despite not being in Washington and defended Trump’s popularity among the GOP base.

Republican consensus: Most House Republicans defended Johnson’s handling of the shutdown, with exceptions like Reps. Kevin Kiley of California and Dan Crenshaw of Texas also raising concerns about keeping the House out.

The government has been shut down for 28 days.

Elise Stefanik announces new book exposing liberal Ivy League antisemitism

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced she is publishing “Poisoned Ivies,” a book exposing what she calls “far-left indoctrination, division, and moral rot” at Ivy League universities.

Harvard alum turned opposer: The Harvard alumna is putting a spotlight on the elitism in higher education, drawing direct connections between elite campus culture and the rise of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling him an “antisemite socialist” whose candidacy stems from the problems embedded higher education institutions.

Stefanik’s ongoing fight: Stefanik gained national attention after her December 2023 congressional hearing where she grilled Harvard President Claudine Gay, MIT President Sally Kornbluth and University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill about antisemitism on their campuses, two of which subsequently resigned after horrifying answers.

What to expect: The book will address multiple concerns including antisemitism, foreign funding of universities, bloated tuition costs, faculty political bias and DEI policies. “Poisoned Ivies: The Inside Account of the Academic and Moral Rot at America’s Elite Universities” will be published by Threshold Editions on April 7, 2026. Viral beef: Riley Gaines challenges AOC to debate after personal insult Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went below the belt after Conservative women’s rights activist Riley Gaines called out Democrats embracing socialism, showcasing just how little the Democratic party actually cares about women’s rights.

Gaines didn’t miss a beat, challenging the “Bronx” native a live debate in a fiery Fox News interview.

“Get a real job,” AOC attempted in response.

The two have been going back and forth on X, but AOC has not yet accepted the challenge to debate.

DISCLAIMER

This content is for educational purposes only. The opinions expressed are from DM Intelligence LLC, doing business as Decentralized Masters, who are not licensed financial advisors or registered investment advisors. The reader acknowledges that DM Intelligence LLC is not responsible for any losses, direct or indirect, resulting from the use of this information, including errors, omissions, or inaccuracies.