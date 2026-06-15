Michael Knowles confronted Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar for attacking President Donald Trump for considering use of the Insurrection Act in response to anti-ICE riots, exposing the congressman during a live debate for not even knowing what the Insurrection Act is.

“What is it?!! You seem to be unable to tell me…”

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U.S. and Iran reach peace deal, Strait of Hormuz to reopen Friday

President Donald Trump announced Sunday evening that the United States and Iran have agreed to end their nearly four-month war, with a formal signing ceremony scheduled for Friday in Switzerland. The agreement calls for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery carrying roughly 20% of global oil supply — and the simultaneous lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. Pakistan and Qatar served as the primary intermediaries throughout negotiations after direct talks repeatedly stalled.

The deal’s key terms include Iran destroying its highly enriched uranium stockpiles, pledging never to acquire nuclear weapons, cutting off funding to terrorist organizations including Hezbollah, and opening the strait upon signing. Economic sanctions relief will follow only after Iran completes verifiable steps toward denuclearization. The agreement will launch a 60-day negotiating period to finalize the broader framework.

The breakthrough nearly collapsed Sunday after Israel launched strikes on Hezbollah targets near Beirut, infuriating Trump. The president reportedly confronted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu directly by phone, demanding an explanation. Iran returned to the table after receiving assurances regarding US commitments, with negotiations continuing until approximately 5 p.m. ET Sunday before the deal was finalized.

UFC Freedom 250 delivers all-knockout night at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday

Justin Gaethje pulled off a stunning upset Sunday night, stopping heavily favored champion Ilia Topuria to claim the UFC lightweight title on the White House South Lawn. In a historic first, all seven fights on the card ended by TKO — with none extending past the second round. Gaethje, a significant underdog, drew a roaring reaction from the 4,000 ticketed guests, many of them active service members.

The spectacle drew an estimated 80,000 additional viewers to the Ellipse watch party, with thousands more spread across the National Mall. President Trump, celebrating his 80th birthday, attended alongside first lady Melania, UFC CEO Dana White, Cabinet members, congressional leaders, and prominent business figures including Mark Zuckerberg.

The evening wasn’t without dissent. Left-wing protesters staged demonstrations outside, including a potluck organized by Code Pink, while some DC residents publicly criticized the $60 million event as inappropriate for the White House grounds.

Trump heads to G7 Summit with Iran deal and Ukraine War dominating agenda

President Donald Trump arrived in Evian, France Monday for the G7 summit, where the fragile US-Iran peace deal and the ongoing Ukraine war are expected to overshadow French President Macron’s original agenda of AI and economic issues. Trump will hold bilateral meetings with the Emir of Qatar and the UAE president before joining a working lunch with G7 and Middle Eastern leaders to discuss the Strait of Hormuz reopening.

Ukraine will also feature prominently. Trump is scheduled to join a working session Tuesday with G7 leaders and President Zelensky, though no formal one-on-one meeting is currently planned. The Ukraine conflict has now outlasted World War I, and a negotiated settlement acceptable to both Kyiv and European allies has remained elusive.

Beyond the wars, the US has six summit priorities including AI leadership, critical mineral supply chains, defense spending, trade rebalancing, immigration cooperation, and addressing the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

Haha! Pathetic anti-Trump event in D.C. speaks for itself