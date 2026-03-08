Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Mexico grabbed the world’s attention once again after an operation was carried out to capture Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho. He was a high-profile target for the United States and Mexico since he was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the largest and most violent groups in Mexico.

According to official reports, Mencho died from his wounds while being transferred to Mexico City. It did not take long before territory controlled by CJNG was thrown into chaos with sicarios setting fires and attacking Mexican military and law enforcement. From Puerto Vallarta all the way up to the U.S.-Mexico border, violent clashes and acts of arson were carried out by CJNG gunmen.

The most recent time such a violent reaction took place was the “Culiacanazo,” when the Sinaloa Cartel mobilized and fought with the Mexican military in Culiacan after one of El Chapo’s sons was arrested in 2023. Since he was still alive, the Sinaloa Cartel threatened even greater violence unless he was released. Then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered the release of Ovidio Guzmán.

CJNG lost such leverage with the death of El Mencho. The best they could do was create chaos and kill to take revenge. While the Mexican government has mostly restored order to the affected areas, there are still ongoing battles. The question remains if there will be another big show of power from CJNG once they regroup.

While the Mexican government was able to successfully remove El Mencho from the board, thanks in part to American intelligence, the country will now have to deal with a significant power vacuum within one of the largest cartels. This has been a common problem whenever Mexico does a takedown of a top leader: factions within a cartel start to fight each other to consolidate their power or their rivals move in to take advantage of the group’s weakened state.

So now areas that typically saw almost no major acts of violence, because the cartel was in total control of the region, are the site of new battlegrounds. For example, two major factions within the Sinaloa Cartel have been fighting each other for months after Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada-Garcia was flown to the United States to be arrested in an elaborate ruse.

Even if the targeted cartel eventually disintegrates, another takes its places and carries on business as usual.

Mexican cartels and the territory they hold are hard to keep track of. Factions and alliances can shift as often as the seasons change. Leaders come and go, for one reason or another, and it seems like there is no end in sight. As long as Americans buy highly-addictive drugs from criminal groups in Mexico, who are more than happy to supply them, on and on it will continue.

