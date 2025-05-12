President Donald Trump unexpectedly invited his wife, First Lady Melania to the podium during a military mothers event at the white House.

What she says next proves why she is the best First Lady America has ever had:

Trump started by congratulating his wife’s efforts renovating the Rose Garden at the White House, “That is the most beautiful thing,… you did some job, thank you very much honey.”

Trump invited Melania to the podium, guiding her to the microphone with care. “Thank you for your kind words,” Melania thanked her husband before addressing the military mothers in the room.

“Motherhood, the life changing event that makes women invincible and exposed at the same time,” she started. “All mothers understand this feeling. Nothing against fathers of course, but in my opinion, and I’m sure everyone in this room agrees, only a mother can grasp this particular point…”

Watch Melania’s incredibly moving speech that will make you view motherhood in a new way.

Kash Patel OUTSMARTS smug Democrat who tries to humiliate him in front of the nation

FBI Director Kash Patel had a tense exchange with Democrat Sen. Patty Murray about the alleged weaponization of the FBI against Trump’s opponents.

“You committed that there would be no weaponization of the FBI under your leadership,” Murray told Patel. “You’ve reportedly placed FBI employees responsible for investigating the January 6 cases on leave, is that keeping up your promise of no politicization, no retribution?”

Patel sighed in annoyance by the senator’s question, “It is because that’s wildly inaccurate! Let me tell yu what the FBI has done since I got there, 8,276 federal arrests, 820 KG seized of fentanyl, that’s enough to kill a quarter of a million people, over 3,000 firearms seized, 350 gang cases,…”

Murray began to cut Patel off, trying to steer the conversation back to her line of questioning.

“Well you asked if I was weaponizing the FBI and I am not, I’m giving you the hard, concrete examples of the men and women putting handcuffs on bad people doin harm to our children and innocent Americans!” Patel fired back.

Watch the heated clash here:

Watch Video

