Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly put an angry liberal student in his place after he claimed that conservatives are more violent than the left during a TPUSA speaking event at Virginia Tech.

“Why do you support a president who contributes to the rhetoric that got your friend Charlie Kirk killed?” the student pressed Kelly. “We saw his rally recently, he said, ‘I hate my enemies.’”

Kelly shut down his premise right away, “That is a blatant lie, it’s a defamatory blaspheme and it’s inappropriate in this setting!”

The student retreated his point, now saying Trump “contributed to the atmosphere” that lead to Charlie Kirk’s murder.

“Well then you have no point. Then your point is utterly empty. ‘Contributing to the atmosphere?’ Let’s just be clear, [Tyler Robinson] was motivated by leftists ideology,” Kelly fired back. “We know it from the bullet casings, we know it from the Utah governor, we know it from his own mother!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

In a genius move that benefits all Americans, President Trump unlocked tax cuts for working and middle class Americans. You’ll see why in a moment.

But it gets better, because while the jerks on the left want to see you weak and timid, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” delivers a lopsided win for workers and retirees.

Once the gears on this start turning, it’ll pick up speed and smash through the gates of Congress, creating an opportunity as wide as a city block.

But don’t clap just yet, because there’s more to the story:

If you’ve got a retirement account — IRA, 401(k), or TSP — then you’re likely in the warpath of that very machine designed to help you.

Because all it takes is one uppercut to the chin, and your retirement’s on the ropes. A bank failure, another damn geopolitical crisis, or God forbid a repeat of the 2008 market crash…

You might have wished you did something about it sooner.

So if you’re concerned about your retirement account, and don’t want to leave yourself open to attack, then click the link below:

Download the free 2025 Retirement Protection Guide.

Inside, you’ll get the blueprint to help hedge, neutralize volatility, and buffer your retirement savings against geopolitical shocks.

Trump rolls out reforms fast, and his gender-bender enemies will get crushed under the wheels. Markets may rattle, shaking the cobwebs loose. So while we’re in a construction zone, get out of the warpath, and get on the gravy train.

Get the free 2025 Retirement Protection Guide.

Get My Free Retirement Protection Guide

Trump furious that “dirty cop” James Comey case being handled by “crooked Joe Biden-appointed judge”

Former FBI Director James Comey, 64, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for allegedly lying to Congress during his September 30, 2020 testimony related to the Trump-Russia investigation, specifically regarding whether he authorized media leaks.

Trump’s furious response: President Trump called Comey a “dirty cop” on Truth Social, claiming he told “a very simple, but IMPORTANT” lie with “ZERO margin of error” and must pay “a very big price,” while expressing frustration that the case was assigned to a Biden-appointed judge.

Biden-appointed judge assignment : The case was assigned to District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, whom Biden appointed, prompting Trump to complain that Comey was “off to a very good start” with a “Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge” handling his case.

Comey’s defense and surrender: Following the indictment, Comey maintained his innocence and said his “heart is broken” for the Justice Department, while he was expected to surrender to authorities early Friday morning after the charges were announced.

JD Vance SCOLDS Jimmy Kimmel after return to ABC

Vice President JD Vance said he would “love” for Jimmy Kimmel to apologize to Erika Kirk and others he “slandered” after the late-night host returned to air following a brief suspension over his comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Accusations of false blame: Vance criticized Kimmel for “accusing right-wing America, conservative America, of killing Charlie Kirk” when the alleged assassin Tyler Robinson was actually “a left-wing radical,” arguing that Kimmel was “apologizing for his murder” and “encouraging more of that violence to happen.”

“He [Kimmel] tries to say that he told a joke. He didn’t tell a joke. He was actually accusing right-wing America, conservative America, of killing Charlie Kirk. We now know that is false. Charlie Kirk was murdered by a left-wing assassin who was radicalized by some of the rhetoric that we see coming from the far-Left.”

Context of suspension and return : Kimmel’s show was temporarily pulled after he criticized the “MAGA gang” response to Kirk’s death, claiming they were trying to portray the shooter as “anything other than one of them,” with his return monologue drawing over 21 million YouTube views and averaging 6.2 million viewers.

Evidence of assassin’s motivation: Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that Robinson’s family said he had “become more political in recent years” and disliked Kirk’s views, with Cox noting Robinson was involved in “deep, dark internet” and “Reddit culture” that contributed to his radicalization.

MAGA vet William Timmons DESTROYS Democrat Robert Garcia in front of the entire nation

Click To Watch Video