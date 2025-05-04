Megyn Kelly destroyed Stephen A Smith for defending the need for DEI in America during an explosive interview on his show last week.

”My problem Megyn Kelly, is how do we ignor its existence to begin with? Where it originated from?” Smith asked of the beginnings of the DEI movement. “If this nation was exorcising fairness and truly looking for the best candidates and not engaging in favoritism that favored primarily white males, then there would have been no need for DEI,… That’s what I believe folks who speak against DEI, specifically on the right, are missing.”

Kelly cut straight to the point, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with diversity. And if I were remaking America I would make sure we had it in all forms and all places,… But that’s not what DEI is. DEI is mostly focussed on the ‘E’ the equity, which is just a joke. Equity means you have the right to end up in the same place irrespective of how much effort goes into it!”

“That is not an American value,” she continued. “That is not something I value or share in at all!”

Smith fired back, “When we talk about somebody being given a hand up, my God, doesn’t that qualify Megyn Kelly?!”

Sovereignty Upsets Journalism to Win 151st Kentucky Derby

In a thrilling finish at Churchill Downs, Sovereignty surged past the favored Journalism to claim victory in the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The rain-soaked Louisville track, muddy from persistent showers, set the stage for an unpredictable race, but Sovereignty, ridden by Venezuelan jockey Junior Alvarado, mastered the slop to finish the 1 1/4-mile course in 2:02.31.

Out of 19 contenders, Journalism, at 3-1 odds, was expected to dominate, but the colt settled for second, continuing a seven-year streak where no post-time favorite has won the Derby. The last favorite to triumph was Justify in 2018. Baeza took third, rounding out the top three.

“Sovereignty just beat Journalism to win the Kentucky Derby. Welcome to America in 2025,” conservative commentator Charlie Kirk wrote on X. Conservatives and Trump supporters regularly defend the right to “national sovereignty” during debates on illegal immigration, while journalism and the media is often associated with the left and the Washington D.C. swamp, for an interesting coincidence indicated by the race results.

For Alvarado, the win marked his first Kentucky Derby triumph, a career-defining moment. Trainer Bill Mott, who celebrated his second Derby victory, had previously won in 2019 via disqualification with Country House. “This one got there the right way,” Mott said, savoring Sovereignty crossing the finish line first.

The Derby, dubbed “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” drew 147,406 fans who braved the dreary conditions. The race’s intensity stems from its unique challenges: many 3-year-old horses, unaccustomed to the distance or the massive crowd, face a steep test.

Sovereignty’s $3.1 million purse, part of the $5 million prize, capped a historic day for owner Godolphin, cementing the colt’s place in Derby lore.

Tom McClintock SHUTS DOWN Pramila Jayapal, makes her rethink her entire career

California Republican Tom McClintock called out Democrats for being guilty of the very thing they accuse President Trump of doing: threatening democracy.

Democrat Pramila Jayapal bemoaned Trump’s executive actions, likening them to that of “a king” and asking Republicans would they be permissive of this if it were a Democrat president instead.

“When we speak of threats to democracy, what greater threat can there be than one party trying to jail it’s political opponent?!” McClintok fired back, calling the Democrats out directly for their crocodile tears after they themselves launched a 4 year siege of political persecution on Trump and his supporters.

Watch the tense clash here:

