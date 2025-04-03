Megyn Kelly refused to fall into New York Times reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro’s trap about sexual assault allegations against President Trump’s during a tense interview.

She handled this perfectly…

Watch Video

“I just want to understand something clearly,” Garcia-Navarro told Kelly. “Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in a civil court. He’s been accused by many women. You don’t believe any of that?”

Kelly fired back with a brutally honest answer, “I think the most serious thing I’ve heard about him is the E.Jean Carroll allegation,… and I don’t believe one word of that.”

Garcia Navarro protested, saying that there were many women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

“I’ve interviewed some of them,” Kelly fired back. “But look, the things I heard included that he got handsy on a airplane. Do find that a deal breaker for a possible politician, not really. At least I reported on their stories and did them the courtesy of bringing them to air in front of millions of people and letting the audience make up its mind.”

Watch the video

Kelly turned the tables, telling the reporter that there were far more important things that Trump is addressing, like the chaos at the border that has victimized so many Americans, than the several decades old allegations.

“My own personal opinion is that most of the allegations against him are much more complicated than the mainstream media would have you believe,” Kelly explained. “I don’t think Donald Trump is a rapist,…”

“It’s just about so much more than that, we are talking about how many people dying at the southern border because of the invasion that we;ve suffered under Joe Biden,… I don’t give a shit about Trump getting handsy with somebody 20 years ago!!” she snapped at the reporter.

Watch her take down this left wing reporter’s line of questioning with her brutally honest take on Trump’s past:

Watch Video

Presented By Goldco

Gold Breaks Another Record Under President Trump!

Diversify Your Retirement Savings Today!

Get the Gold & Silver Kit thousands of Americans are using to diversify their retirement savings.

Learn More

Tesla protester SMACKS DOGE hat off of the wrong guy, instantly regrets it...

A nutjob Tesla protester smacked a DOGE baseball cap off of a man during a street-side protest, only to find out the hard way that he was a Jiu Jitsu brown belt.

A fight broke out immediately, and it didn’t go well for the guy who started it…

Watch Video

The DOGE supporter took the instigator down to the ground using a Judo throw, then putting him into a triangle choke using his legs as bystanders tried to help but didn’t know what to do.

I consulted my longtime friend and a former UFC fighter Dale Hartt to help me break down the situation and decide whether the DOGE brown belt did the right thing.

“He’s lucky these were a bunch of wimps,… if this were in eastern Europe he’d be dead!” Dale explained.

Watch the wild clip and our our conversation about it here:

Watch Video