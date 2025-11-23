Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson can’t be relied on for many things, mainly on the issues of public safety and sensible tax policy. What he can be relied on is always playing the race card and blaming the poor outcome of Democrat policies on President Donald Trump.

This past week was no different in his response to disturbing crimes in Chicago that have made national headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The first is the case of Lawrence Reed, a 50-year-old man who is being hit with terrorism charges at the federal level after he allegedly set a random woman on fire on the city’s CTA Blue Line. To say Reed is no stranger to local law enforcement is a gross understatement.

According to CWBChicago, at the time of the attack, Reed was on pretrial release for allegedly knocking a psychiatric ward social worker unconscious in August. The judge in that case ruled he was too dangerous to be sent back to the psychiatric ward, so she instead released him back into the public with an ankle monitor.

Reed went on to allegedly set a 26-year-old passenger on fire, sending her to the hospital in serious condition. Reed is reported as saying, “Burn b****!” and “Burn alive b****!”

Not only that, but Reed has 53 criminal cases filed against him in Cook County since 1993, including nine felonies. Out of those many cases, he only went to jail twice.

A message from our valued sponsor (Piece continues below)

Together with Home Title Lock

The FBI warns of a rise in title fraud, a crime where scammers use forged documents to steal a homeowner’s ownership on records, often leaving victims unaware until it is too late.

Criminals file fraudulent deeds, manipulate public records, and may even impersonate owners to gain control of a home. If the stolen property is mortgaged or sold, it can create serious financial and legal consequences, including displacement, loss of property, emotional distress, and lengthy battles to reclaim it.

Title fraud can affect anyone, regardless of location, property type, or ownership duration. To protect your home and preventing irreversible damage, Homeowners are urged to monitor their records, check local filings, and watch for unexpected correspondence.

Beyond monitoring, Home Title Lock provides a comprehensive solution.

Subscribers receive 24/7 monitoring of their title records, urgent alerts of any activity, access to a dedicated team of legal experts who act on their behalf, and full restoration services for properties that fall victim to fraud.

Backed by up to $1 million in restoration protection, Home Title Lock offers homeowners more than just awareness—they gain active protection, legal support, and the resources needed to reclaim and secure their property if title fraud occurs.

Protect your home today

(Piece continues…)

This suspect is the posterboy for how progressive criminal “justice” policies are anything but and lead to innocent people getting harmed in the process.

What did Mayor Johnson have to say about this?

“What I can say is that as awful and as horrific as this tragedy is, this is an isolated incident as we continue to invest more in our public transportation system. We want people to feel safe…”

Remember, if a gang member commits a mass shooting with a gun he is not legally allowed to have, law-abiding citizens have to curtail their Second Amendment rights in order to “save one life.” But if the very definition of a career criminal sets a woman on fire on public transportation, whatever, it’s not like it happens all the time! (Looking at you, New York City.)

The most recent mass shooting that took place in Chicago occurred on Friday night, where yet another “teen” takeover resulted in mass chaos with two shootings. Seven teenagers ranging in age from 13 to 17 were shot in the first incident and one teenager was killed in the second shooting.

“It is quite frankly frustrating, and quite upsetting when this type of violence takes place because it does engender and evoke fear,” Johnson in the aftermath. “So we will have a strong police presence. We’ll have stronger control over how traffic flows.”

While this response is better than the CTA arson attack, it is one that Johnson has said before. Temporary changes are made, with shows of force from the police, nothing happens, and then things go back to “normal.” No calls for actual measures that would deter young people from using their illegally owned firearms or going wild in planned gatherings.

Remember that Johnson went all out to stop President Donald Trump from deploying the National Guard to help local police crackdown on crime. There was no problem, he and the Democratic governor said.