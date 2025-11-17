“The View” devolved into vicious infighting about the Democrat Party’s own internal sexism and rejection of female candidates like Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

“Don’t put words in my mouth!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

Trump won… But the deep state is alive and well…

And they just scored a HUGE win for Jeffrey Epstein’s clients.

After years of hype, the DOJ has officially dropped the Epstein investigation… And let countless unnamed conspirators off the hook. But now the deep state has an even bigger target.

A secret that, if revealed, could cost them hundreds of billions in profit.

RFK Jr and the Trump administration are now perfectly positioned to expose everything… But after what just happened with the Epstein files, we’re not taking any chances.

We’re taking this opportunity to reveal everything in the first in the first 5 minutes of this video.

Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

Watch Now

P.S. The deep state secret revealed in this video is explosive and may bring down a lot of very powerful people. But it could also save your life. Learn the truth here now while you still can.

Senate Democrats demand investigation into Trump admin’s shutdown messaging on federal sites

Senate Democrats led by Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff are calling for a federal probe into alleged partisan messaging the Trump administration displayed on official government websites during the record-breaking shutdown. The lawmakers claim agencies violated federal appropriations law by posting blame-focused statements targeting Democrats rather than providing neutral updates about government operations.

Alleged Propaganda Violation: The senators pointed to Department of Housing and Urban Development website language accusing “the Radical Left” of shutting down government over demands, arguing such statements may have illegally used taxpayer funds for partisan propaganda. Federal law prohibits agencies from spending appropriated money on publicity designed to influence congressional action on legislation or appropriations.

Republican Pushback: Heritage Foundation legal fellow Hans von Spakovsky dismissed the complaint as a “publicity stunt” by Democrats deflecting from their own shutdown role, noting Democrats voted over a dozen times against reopening government. The White House called the messaging “objective fact” and defended sharing truth with Americans about Democratic responsibility for the funding lapse.

GAO Reviewing Request: The Government Accountability Office confirmed receiving the congressional request and is evaluating whether to launch a formal investigation into the matter. The shutdown ended Wednesday after 50 days when Trump signed legislation funding government through January 30, following disputes over healthcare provisions including Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicaid eligibility for non-citizens.

Must Watch:

Leftist Lunatics chase ICE agents into the woods - These are NOT “peaceful protesters”

The group of protesters actively interfered with law enforcement activity as they harassed and screamed at agents…

Click To Watch Video

Massive SNAP scam EXPOSED, Democrats panic and run for the hills!!!

Click To Watch Video

Dave Portnoy on why Dems lose: “They’re anti-normal guy”

Dave Portnoy gave his take on why Democrats lost so many young men on CBS This Morning, telling host Tony Dokoupil that the party continues to paint young men as the bad guys.

Poll: Majority across all parties blame political rhetoric for Charlie Kirk assassination

A new NBC News survey reveals rare bipartisan consensus that extremist political speech played a major role in conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination, with 61% of Americans linking inflammatory language from media and political leaders to his death. The poll marks the first time in 15 years that majorities across all major political groups—including 73% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats, and 53% of Independents—agree that extreme rhetoric significantly contributed to a violent political incident.

Historic Shift in Blame: The findings represent a dramatic change from past political violence, including the 2011 Gabrielle Giffords shooting where 71% blamed the lone attacker versus just 24% citing rhetoric. By the time of President Trump’s second assassination attempt, those numbers had reversed with 54% blaming rhetoric and only 37% pointing to the individual attacker alone.

Suspect Faces Capital Charges: Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s alleged killer, faces aggravated murder charges carrying potential death penalty in Utah, with family members reporting he became increasingly politically extreme and moved further left in the year before the shooting.

Limited Lone Actor Theory: Only 28% of poll respondents attributed Kirk’s killing primarily to a disturbed individual’s actions rather than the broader political climate, while 4% said it was a combination of both factors. Robinson’s first in-person court appearance is scheduled for January 16, 2026, though he has not yet entered a plea.