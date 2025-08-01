In a stunning display of ideological overreach, Massachusetts police training materials have classified Moms for Liberty—a grassroots parental rights organization—alongside Antifa and neo-Nazis as a dangerous "hate group," raising serious questions about why law enforcement agencies are relying on the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center for guidance.

The Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee, which trains over 20,000 officers statewide, obtained its "hate group" classifications directly from the SPLC, the Daily Wire reports, an organization that has repeatedly weaponized its "hate group" designation against conservative and center-right organizations while downplaying actual violent leftist groups.