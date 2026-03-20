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Chickensusie's avatar
Chickensusie
1h

Thank you, Marsha! You are our voice to those miserable, back stabbing retrobates of BOTH parties who are playing games with the safety of our Republic!!

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Richard P.'s avatar
Richard P.
2h

🟢 We are paying to keep the lights on in a group of buildings that should be turned into museums - The noise that emits is enough to gag any rational citizen!

Let's wake up - there are no more statesmen - no more honest debates to govern and or maintain America!!

We can't continue to run the company using a CRIMINAL MOB of greedy imbeciles most of whom don't have the credentials necessary to run a lollipop stand !

AGAIN🔺

Time is here to hire real Management- Real technologists scientists engineers and architects who have the brains and experience as well as common sense to run the most complicated company in the world - AMERICA INC!

OUR PERFORMANCE AS A COUNTRY HAS BEEN PATHETIC - SAVE OUR GREAT MILITARY!

TIME TO SEND THE GREEDY POLITICIAN KILLERS HOME TO AWAIT PRISON OR THE NEEDLE! ☠️☠️🛑🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

READY TO MARCH??

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