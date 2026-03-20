GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn fired back at Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren for opposing voter ID and the passage of the SAVE America Act, making it easier for illegal immigrants to participate in American elections.

“Lets make it easier to vote and harder to cheat!!” Blackburn said. “14 states in this country do not recquire any documentation whatsoever to go and cast your vote!”

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Together with American Alternative Assets

THE FINANCIAL RESET WALL STREET DOESN’T WANT YOU TO SEE

While both parties play their games, something huge is happening behind the scenes. It’s not Red vs Blue:

It’s GOLD vs PAPER.

Right now, the U.S. officially values its gold reserves at $42.22 per ounce. That’s not a typo. In a world where gold trades over $5,000.

But here’s what the establishment doesn’t want you to know: There’s serious talk about “revaluing” that government gold to current market prices, from $42.22 to potentially $20,000 per ounce or higher.

This happened before. In 1934, FDR revalued gold overnight. A 69% increase that reset the economy. Those who saw it coming made fortunes.

The media won’t cover this. They’re owned by the same Wall Street interests that benefit from keeping you in the dark. That’s why there’s a detailed analysis called “The Great Gold Reset” that breaks down the historical precedents, economic mechanics, and potential timeline.

It will show you how you could potentially win big in the coming reset, and protect your retirement at the same time.

Everything the financial establishment knows but hopes you never figure out. The people who win in monetary shifts see them coming. They don’t wait for CNN or Fox News to give them permission.

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Because in a world full of financial theater, real knowledge is the ultimate power.

Chuck Norris dead at 86

Iconic actor and martial artist Chuck Norris died Thursday morning surrounded by family, according to a statement posted on his Instagram account Friday.

The family statement said "to the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," adding he "lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved" and "inspired millions around the world."

The family asked for privacy while grieving, thanking fans for their love and support during his recent hospitalization, noting "to him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."

Uncanny!

Florida man forced to deny being Jeffrey Epstein after viral video sparks conspiracy theories

A Florida man became “a viral sensation” after someone filmed him driving his convertible on I-95, claiming he was Jeffrey Epstein and yelling “Epstein is alive! Epstein is alive!” The silver-haired, square-jawed stranger later addressed his phone “blowing up” in an Instagram clip liked over a million times, saying “I’m not Jeffrey Epstein. I’m Palm Beach Pete!”

Why it matters: The uncanny resemblance kept conspiracy theories spinning, especially given lingering fascination around Epstein’s 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell, officially ruled a suicide but continuing to fuel online speculation. Many netizens wondered why “Palm Beach Pete” hadn’t done more to disguise his look, with one writing “dude has to get this constantly. Time to grow a beard,” while others joked about conspiracy theories that Epstein’s death was murder, quipping “I’m sorry to hear about your car accident next week man.”

The backdrop: The story remains in headlines as the Justice Department releases batches of Epstein files following pressure from lawmakers and disclosure requirements, though not all documents have been made public and some material remains redacted beyond victims’ names. The resemblance was especially striking given Epstein’s Florida home and status as a notorious sex trafficker whom many conspiracy theorists refuse to believe is dead.

Planned Parenthood Illinois pays $500K after segregating employees by race into mandatory “affinity caucuses”

Planned Parenthood’s Illinois chapter agreed to pay $500,000 after a federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) investigation found reasonable cause to believe the organization segregated employees by race into mandatory “affinity networks,” with employees of other races barred from participating.

What happened: Every week, staff were required to attend one- to two-hour sessions of segregated racial caucuses or DEI training, where white employees allegedly faced harassment and derogatory statements like “white supremacy is exerted at every level of oppression.”

Why it matters: EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas said “segregating employees by race violates the core promise of our nation’s civil rights laws,” emphasizing Title VII guarantees equal treatment and “those protections equally apply to white workers.” The investigation, prompted by multiple employee complaints, found Planned Parenthood “denied white employees access to time off that it granted only to black employees.” The organization fired the manager responsible for the misconduct uncovered by the investigation.

The broader context: Nineteen of 49 Planned Parenthood affiliates have issued statements acknowledging racism in their organizations, with Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest saying “we must confront how white supremacy of the past and present continues in the institutions we are a part of today including our own organization.”

Iran threatens global recreational sites, claims missile production continues despite U.S.-Israeli strikes

Iran’s top military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi warned Friday that “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide won’t be safe for Tehran’s enemies, singling out non-combatant civilian targets anywhere on the globe three weeks into U.S.-Israeli strikes that have eliminated top leaders and hammered weapons and energy industries. The threat “renewed concerns that Iran may revert to using militant attacks beyond the Middle East as a pressure tactic in the war.”