Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn launched her campaign for governor Wednesday with a Trump-centric message, positioning herself to become Tennessee's first female governor while promising conservative leadership for future generations.

Blackburn's announcement video prominently featured President Trump before she declared "Trump is back, America is blessed, and Tennessee….better than ever." The senator framed her candidacy around maintaining the state's conservative values while supporting Trump's agenda.

"Here in the Volunteer State, we always lead the way. And that's why I am announcing my candidacy for governor," Blackburn said in her video.

The senator made pointed references to immigration and social issues, promising to deport undocumented immigrants "whether it takes planes, trains or starships,” addressing transgender sports, "we'll define our boys and girls the way God made them," and emphasizing “empowering parents” in terms of the education system.

Blackburn enters a competitive Republican primary against Rep. John Rose, who has invested $5 million of personal funds into his campaign. Rose's team signaled no intention to withdraw, with campaign chairman Chris Devaney saying Tennessee deserves "a 365-day conversation about who would make the best CEO of the state."

Current Governor Bill Lee faces term limits, creating an open seat for the next term. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly discussed potential candidacy, though Pentagon officials denied such plans.

Blackburn's Senate departure, if successful, would trigger appointment procedures for her replacement. Reps. Chuck Fleischmann and Tim Burchett have expressed interest in potential Senate bids should the seat become available.

The quarter century Tennessee political veteran joins Alabama's Tommy Tuberville and Colorado's Michael Bennet as sitting senators pursuing gubernatorial offices in 2026, reflecting broader ambitions among federal lawmakers seeking executive positions.