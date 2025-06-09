Sen. Markwayne Mullin dropped a truth bomb on CNN, Sunday, after Dana Bash cited California police who claimed the riots are “under control” and that Trump’s National Guard deployment is making the situation worse.

She wasn’t ready for him to say this…

“Why does this situation justify the president bypassing California’s governor entirely?” Bash asked the senator.

“You have a very weak, lawless governor, Governor Newsom, who is not enforcing the nation’s laws, and then you have a Biden administration for the last 4 years who didn’t enforce our immigration laws,” Mullin fired back. “If the governor or mayor of the city isn’t willing to protect the citizens of their state or city, then the president will!”

Bash asked, “The LA County Police say that they have it under control, and Governor Newsom says that sending the National Guard is purposefully enflaming and will only escalate tensions there.”

“I’ll ask you, does it look like it was under control?” Mullin returned the question. “It doesn’t! It is absolutely not under control! You saw rioters throwing rocks, being extremely aggressive not only at federal agents but also the county and local PD that was there.”

Watch Mullin blast CNN with the cold hard facts about the raging LA riots:

BREAKING: 500 Marines to deploy to LA riots

A battalion of 500 U.S. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms is being deployed to Los Angeles to respond to anti-immigration enforcement riots. The Marines will protect federal property and personnel in an open-ended deployment, though they won't have a law enforcement role.

The Marine deployment comes after President Trump already sent 2,000 National Guardsmen to the riot-affected city over the weekend. It's unclear what the Marines' rules of engagement will be if protesters become violent or throw objects at them.

Trump expressed confidence that the situation is improving, telling reporters "I think we have it very well under control" and that while it "was heading in the wrong direction," it's now "heading in the right direction." The deployment suggests federal authorities are taking a significant security posture in response to the unrest.

Trump vows to SHUT DOWN “insurrectionist mob” in Los Angeles

President Donald Trump announced he would “liberate Los Angeles” in a Sunday Truth Social post, outlining his intention to put down the uprising of violent anti-ICE radicals.

Trump Speaks Out on Truth Social: “A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations,” Trump wrote. “But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve,” he continued. “Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump Summons his Cabinet: Trump announced he would be involving Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, “in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies,” to liberate Los Angeles from the “Migrant Invasion.”

Federal Response to Unrest : The deployment followed escalating demonstrations in response to federal immigration raids in the city, including vandalism, freeway blockages, and protesters throwing cement and setting off fireworks at law enforcement.

State and Local Opposition: California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have condemned the federal intervention, calling it unconstitutional and an infringement on state sovereignty. In another Truth Social post, Trump blamed these Democrat leaders poor leadership for the chaos in the first place.

Sean Hannity CONFRONTS former Biden spokesperson on live T.V. for covering up Biden’s mental decline

Sean Hannity confronted a Biden special assistant on Fox News, accusing him of covering up the former president’s mental decline.

“I don’t believe you!!!”

The conversation occurred amid a recent book published by CNN’s Jake Tapper about the media’s bias when covering the President’s clear mental decay over the course of his presidency.

Many conservatives find the book ironic, as CNN is a notoriously liberal media outlet and the main culprit of the skewed reporting they are now claiming to expose.

Michael LaRosa, former press secretary to First Lady Jill Biden, stayed consistent about his claim that he did not see any sort of mental decline from the former president until the first debate with President Donald Trump in June of 2024.

“I think you’re full of crap,” Hannity said. “I could spend the next hour…playing him struggling, shaking air, not knowing where to go, talking to dead people. He could barely utter a sentence. He was a shell of his former self.”



”Either you don’t have eyes to see or ears to hear, or you’re just politically blinded, if I’m being charitable, or you’re just a political hack, but you can’t say you didn’t see it. I don’t believe you.” Hannity added.

LaRosa refused to admit he realized the president’s mental decline earlier on, claiming, “The American people saw the same thing, and the same access that you did, and he still won by 7 million votes, and has the most votes ever received by any president in American history!”

Watch Hannity call this guy out on live T.V:

