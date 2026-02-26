GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin fired back at Democrat Sen. Bernien Sanders for attacking efforts by HHS Secretary RFK Jr. to investigate a possible link between some vaccines and rising rates of autism.

“How dare we look into vaccines?!!” Mullin snapped at Sanders. “Just to see if maybe vaccines are a partial cause to autism!”

NYPD arrests 27-year-old with recent robbery charge for snowball attack on officers, contradicting Mamdani’s “kids” claim

Gusmane Coulibaly, 27, was arrested Thursday in connection with Monday’s snowball attack on NYPD officers at Washington Square Park that sent two uniformed cops to the hospital. Coulibaly had been arrested for attempted robbery in the subway less than three weeks ago, according to police, and is one of four suspects pictured in surveillance photos released by the NYPD—with three others still at large.

Why it matters: The arrest directly contradicts Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s characterization of the attackers as “kids throwing snowballs,” with the NYPD Police Benevolent Association president posting “A 27-year-old is not a ‘kid,’ @NYCMayor” and criticizing the mayor’s message that “it’s OK for him to assault police officers for doing their job.” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch previously described the incident as “criminal” and “disgraceful.”

What Mamdani said: The mayor doubled down on his position during a news conference, insisting “from the video I saw, it looked like kids in a snowball fight” despite footage appearing to show adults. He posted on social media that officers “have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe” and should be treated “with respect,” adding “if anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me.”

Trump draws hard line on Iran nuclear deal with 10-15 day deadline backed by military force

President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to reinforce his mid-February ultimatum giving Iran roughly 10-15 days to reach a nuclear agreement, warning “I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon.” Trump said Tehran “wants to make a deal” but hasn’t met his core condition: saying “we will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Why it matters: The deadline is backed by the largest assembly of U.S. naval power in the Middle East since the 2003 Iraq invasion, including aircraft carriers USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln commanding 14 major warships with nine Tomahawk-armed destroyers, plus 12 F-22 Raptor stealth fighters deployed to Israel. Trump reminded Congress of Operation Midnight Hammer in 2025, which used B-2 bombers with 30,000-pound “bunker busters” to “obliterate Iran’s nuclear weapons program,” warning Iran is now “starting it all over again.”

What’s next: U.S. negotiators will meet Iranian envoys again in Geneva Thursday, with administration officials demanding Iran halt all uranium enrichment and provide verifiable guarantees its program cannot be reconstituted—terms Iran has repeatedly rejected. Trump warned that without a meaningful agreement, “bad things will happen,” while Iran has vowed a “forceful response” to any strikes, saying U.S. troops in the Middle East could be targets. Trump also claimed Iranian authorities killed 32,000 protesters in recent demonstrations, far above independent estimates.

Hillary and Bill Clinton to testify under oath in congressional Epstein investigation

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will testify Thursday before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door deposition as part of a congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, with former President Bill Clinton scheduled to testify Friday. Bill Clinton’s testimony will mark the first time a former U.S. president has been forced to testify before Congress, and the first presidential testimony to a congressional panel since Gerald Ford in 1983.

Why it matters: The Clintons, both 79, agreed to testify after their offers of sworn statements were rebuffed by Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who threatened criminal contempt of Congress charges. Hillary Clinton said in a BBC interview that her husband had flown with Epstein for charitable trips and that she did not recall meeting Epstein but had interacted with Ghislaine Maxwell at Clinton Foundation conferences, adding “we are more than happy to say what we know, which is very limited and totally unrelated to their behavior or their crimes.”

What’s next: The two-day closed-door depositions will take place in the Clintons’ hometown of Chappaqua, New York, with Democratic and Republican committee members expected to address reporters after Hillary Clinton’s deposition scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EST Thursday.

