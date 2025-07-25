Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin went off at Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego after his slanderous floor speech, strongly suggesting that President Donald Trump was involved with criminal activity with Jeffery Epstein.

Mullin let him have it…

Click To Watch Video

“We learned yesterday that Trump is in th eEpstein files and he knows it!” Gallego began. “He campaigned as a man of the people. When it comes down to it, he is a servant of of the powerful and the elite…now he is protecting them every way possible!”

Gallego demanded Trump release the Epstein files, bringing up a lewd birthday card allegedly sent to Epstein from Trump that the WSJ reported on earlier this week.

Mullin took the stand, ready to dismantle the Democrat’s every word.

“The elites were the ones who covered up the last four years of the Biden administration!” Mullin said, hammering the dems for covering up other notable scandals including the Russia hoax, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and the recent case of Biden’s autopen signatures.

“Let’s be honest, we know these files have been out there forever. I don’t remember a single time the Biden administration called on these things to be released!“

“This is nothing but political theater! Everybody sees it! The American people see it!”

Mullin also bashed Gallego and the Democrats for ignoring the clear boundaries in the Constitution about the separation of powers, claiming they are “trying to tell the FBI and DOJ how they can proceed in doing their job".”

Watch Mullin’s full powerful rebuttal in front of the Senate:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Mode Mobile

The hidden fuel behind AI? Your phone.

Billions of data points — from your clicks, swipes, scrolls, and searches — are feeding the next wave of AI innovation.

Big Tech is harvesting it. Mode Mobile is giving it back to you.

They are creating a user-powered data economy that shares the upside, and +50M users have already generated +$325M in earnings.

This isn't a theory… Mode’s 32,481% revenue growth from 2019-2022 landed them the #1 spot on Deloitte’s 2023 list of fastest growing companies in software, and they’ve secured the Nasdaq ticker $MODE ahead of a potential IPO.

AI breakthroughs are everywhere, but these models need your data to survive. Invest in the company that allows you to share in the profits from yours.

Invest in Mode at 0.30/share and join 50,000+ investors.

Learn More

Democrats attempt to blame Trump for inflation - Quickly BACKFIRES in embarrassing deleted post

The Democratic National Committee came under fire Thursday after posting a since deleted graphic on social media that blamed Biden’s economy on Trump, drawing mockery on X.

The since-deleted post on “TheDemocrats” featured a line graph comparing food prices from October 2019 to July 2024, showing significant increases across categories like meat, dairy, produce, and alcohol beginning in early 2021 — shortly after Biden took office. Despite the data clearly emphasizing post-Trump inflation, the DNC captioned it “Trump’s America.”

The post went viral for all the wrong reasons, with users calling it a "self-own." Conservative voices, including podcaster Kyle Becker, labeled it “one of the dumbest posts in @X history,” while others pointed out the irony that the sharpest price hikes occurred under Biden.

The White House seized on the misstep by editing the same graph, labeling the steep rise in prices as occurring under “Biden” and using red arrows to point out the inflation spike. Under the Biden administration the country saw the greatest spike of inflation in decades, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022.

According to federal data, food prices have risen over 22% during Biden’s presidency, while under Trump, the increase from January to his current 2024 campaign has been just 0.6%. The graphic did not cite a source for its data.

“You should focus on Bill Clinton”: Trump drops Epstein names en route to Scotland

President Trump stunned reporters Friday by offering to hand over “a list” of Jeffrey Epstein associates before departing for Scotland.

“You should focus on [Bill] Clinton, [Larry] Summers, some of the hedge fund guys,” Trump said outside the White House, insisting he had no ties to Epstein’s infamous island. “These guys lived with Jeffrey Epstein. I sure as hell didn’t.”

Asked about a potential pardon for Epstein conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump initially said he “can’t talk about pardons” before adding that it’s “something I haven’t thought about.” Maxwell is currently cooperating with federal authorities in Florida as part of a renewed push to investigate Epstein’s network.

Trump also distanced himself from a birthday message allegedly written to Epstein in 2003 as recently reported, without proof, by The Wall Street Journal, suggesting “somebody could have written a letter and used my name.” The president defended Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — his former personal lawyer — who is overseeing the current Maxwell interviews.

Harvard comes crawling back after watching Columbia settle with Trump

President Trump said Friday that Harvard University is exploring a settlement after losing $2.6 billion in federal funding earlier this year over alleged civil rights violations, including failing to protect Jewish students and promoting DEI initiatives.

Trump contrasted Harvard’s approach with Columbia University’s recent $200 million deal, saying, “Harvard wants to settle, but I think Columbia handled it better.”

Columbia’s agreement with the federal government included sweeping reforms and the return of $400 million in grants, along with a record-breaking $20 million to Jewish employees who experienced discrimination. The university also agreed to independent oversight, biannual compliance reports, and the adoption of merit-based hiring and admissions standards.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Harvard could follow Columbia’s lead, telling NewsNation that the administration is “hoping that Harvard will come to the table.” Former Harvard president Larry Summers called Columbia’s deal “an excellent template,” citing its commitments to academic freedom and its response to surging antisemitism following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

Harvard continues to pursue a legal challenge, arguing the funding cuts infringe on First Amendment rights — a position Boston U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs appeared sympathetic to during a recent hearing. The administration insists the cuts are justified.

Disclaimer:

This offer is only open to accredited investors.

*Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

*The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of June, Rainmaker has received $303,729.39. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html