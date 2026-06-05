DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin fired back at disgraced Democrat Rep. Al Green for calling him a racist to his face and then telling him to “shut up” during an out-off-control oversight hearing.

“Are you calling me a racist?” Mullin interrupted Green’s lunatic rant. “No one will call me a racist!!”

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EXPOSED] Bigger than the Epstein Files?

Dear Reader,

Trump won… But the deep state is alive and well… And they just scored a HUGE win for Jeffrey Epstein’s clients.

After years of hype, the DOJ has officially dropped the Epstein investigation… And let countless unnamed conspirators off the hook.

But now the deep state has an even bigger target.

A secret that, if revealed, could cost them hundreds of billions in profit.

RFK Jr and the Trump administration are now perfectly positioned to expose everything…

But after what just happened with the Epstein files, we’re not taking any chances.

We’re taking this opportunity to reveal everything in the first in the first 5 minutes of this video.

Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

Watch Now

P.S. The deep state secret revealed in this video is explosive and may bring down a lot of very powerful people. But it could also save your life. Learn the truth here now while you still can.

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi SNAPS at reporter for asking forbidden January 6 question

Graham Platner ex accuses New York Times of distorting abuse narrative to benefit Platner’s Senate campaign

Lyndsey Fifield, who dated Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner from 2013-2015, criticized the NY Times for allegedly convincing her to share allegations of physical mistreatment, then minimizing her account’s severity. Fifield characterized the Times’ reporting as strategically beneficial to Platner’s campaign despite her detailed descriptions of alleged inappropriate conduct including forceful grabbing and bedroom confinement.

Fifield claims editorial decisions excluded multiple accusers’ testimonies : Fifield alleged Times editors eliminated screenshots she supplied for verification, omitted accounts from supporting witnesses she provided, and disproportionately detailed her professional background while minimizing Platner’s history. She stated other women’s sexual assault allegations remained unpublished despite initial promises of inclusion.

Platner denies abuse claims while campaign faces mounting sexting and infidelity allegations: The Democratic hopeful maintains he engaged in no physical abuse, while simultaneously confronting revelations regarding extramarital explicit messaging with multiple women and maintenance of accounts on platforms associated with exploitation.

MAGA Purple Heart SHUTS UP Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib in front of the entire country

MAGA Purple Heart Brian Mast clashed with clueless Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib during an off-the-rails floor debate.

“It’s tough to understand you when you’re yelling!” Mast quipped at the raging Democrats.

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Trump replaces “no talent” performers with military bands, opera singer for June 24 bicentennial celebration

“It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies!”

President Donald Trump announced performers for the Freedom 250 rally marking America’s 250th anniversary after several booked artists withdrew, citing administration connections and misrepresentation. Lee Greenwood will introduce Trump performing his patriotic anthem, while opera singer Christopher Macchio delivers classical selections. Military ensembles including the Army Band and Marine Corps Band will provide musical performances at the National Mall event.