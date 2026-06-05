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TruthRising's avatar
TruthRising
5h

Al Green is a pathetic loser.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2h

Al green needs to be GONE

He is a poisonous snake who REFUSES to LEAVE the plantation after the Slaves are FREED at the cost of 6000-7000 WHITE LIVES lost in the battle fields of HELL to set the them, from the grip of the SOUTHERN DEMOCRATS, who were the slave owners in the United States.

Nobody is saying that RACIST once existed in America; however, it was NOT exclusively directed against BLACK people, but against anyone with none white skin.

I am of Mexican Heritage, second generation American born, and "Mexican-Americans" as we were referred to at that time, experienced prejudice both in the schools and the job market.

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Being a "MINORITY" as we were referred to did not exclude one from being DRAFTED into Military service as was one of my brothers during the Korean "War." My youngest brother served in Vietnam

When I was a child, we received our education in a school bus parked under the trees of one of the ALL WHITE SCHOOLS. When I was a teenager, advertisements for jobs, other than waitress and maids expressively specified "ONLY WHITES NEED APPLY.'"

I went on to receive a Paralegal Degree "with honors," We did not engage in "RACIST DIATRIBES." and by the way, when we were FINALLY allowed entrance into the WHITE HIGH school , ALL or most of my friends were WHITE, because most of the "Mexican-American" kids at that time went around carrying the mantle of victimhood and hung around in groups of Spanish speaking students, refusing to learn adept.

Sorry for the diatribe but some black people appear to believe that they were the ONLY ones who were discriminated against in America and REFUSE to leave the plantation, and Green is one of them.

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