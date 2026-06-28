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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2h

People like Tapper and Mamdani make my BRAIN HURT.

Haiti helped BUILD America?

I don't recall reading that in history, but perhaps that was the class I slept through

Tapper is just occluded

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JL's avatar
JL
3h

Mullin resigned from the senate to avoid being primaried and was a quick confirmation because he's a Thune running buddy.

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