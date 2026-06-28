DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin gave Jake Tapper a much-needed reality check during a live CNN face-off, assuring him that the administration will follow through with the deportation of migrants from Haiti and Syria who’s temporary protected status is up.

“The T in TPS stands for temporary Jake!” Mullin said. “We will simply book them on a flight and send them back to Haiti,… and we will give them $2,100 roughly to go back home!”

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Iran seizes control of Strait of Hormuz, threatening fragile peace deal after days of reignited violence

Iran declared Sunday that all vessels must obtain permission from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps before navigating the Strait of Hormuz, asserting sole management of the waterway for the next 30 days. The announcement follows Iranian drone strikes on two commercial ships — a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel and a Panama-flagged tanker — prompting US retaliatory airstrikes on Iranian targets and Iranian missile and drone attacks against US allies Bahrain and Kuwait.

The escalation has effectively collapsed shipping traffic through the strait, dropping from 40-50 ships daily earlier in the week to just 10 on Saturday — approaching pre-peace deal levels. Experts warn vessels remain too fearful to transit freely, compared to more than 130 ships crossing daily before the war began.

President Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and issued a stark warning on Truth Social that Iran could “no longer exist” if hostilities continue. Vice President Vance echoed the threat, warning “violence will be met with violence.”

John Fetterman warns of “constitutional crisis” over Mamdani’s SCOTUS defiance

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman called out NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Saturday for vowing to defy the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing the Trump administration to strip Temporary Protected Status from Haitian and Syrian migrants. Fetterman said Mamdani’s defiance — combined with Democrats’ silence or defense of it — amounts to a genuine constitutional crisis, contrasting it with years of Democratic warnings about Trump ignoring court rulings.

The Supreme Court handed Trump two significant immigration victories last week. One ruling determined that migrants turned away before entering the US cannot apply for asylum. The other blocked judicial intervention that would have delayed TPS revocations while affected migrants pursued legal challenges.

Fetterman has repeatedly sounded alarms about his party’s leftward drift, pointing to Mamdani and a wave of progressive candidates across multiple cities as evidence that Democrats are abandoning the political center at a potentially dangerous moment.

Joe Biden shouts, mumbles and coughs out his midterms hype speech for Dems

Former President Joe Biden spoke at the Maryland Democratic Party’s Fight Back and Win Summit in Baltimore, delivering remarks marked by his characteristic pattern of alternating calm delivery with sudden shouting and coughing.

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Biden urged Democrats to “get up and fight back,” took credit for the economy under his administration, and accused President Donald Trump of pursuing self-aggrandizing “vanity projects” including White House renovations and the reflecting pool restoration.

Biden’s stage presence drew attention after his remarks concluded. He appeared briefly disoriented about which direction to exit, pointing left then right before pausing and walking away from the lectern with his back to the audience.

WATCH: Thomas Massie lashes out at Fox News reporter - “I heard that you like gay p*rn?!!”

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Mamdani socialists get BRUTAL reality check... Finally realize why socialism is STUPID!

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