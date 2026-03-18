Sen. Markwayne Mullin got very emotional during his senate confirmation hearing to serve as President Donald Trump’s DHS Secretary when he was asked personal question about what the president did for his son.

“I’m gonna try to tell this story without crying…” Mullin began to answer.

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Together with The Wellness Comapny

A 35-year-old man arrives at the eye doctor with blurry vision, redness, and pain. Something is wrong. When doctors look deeper, they find the cause: a live worm moving behind his eye.

This real case, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and discussed by Dr. Peter McCullough, began with undercooked fish and ended with eye surgery and permanent vision damage.

Many Americans assume parasites are only a problem in developing countries with unsafe water or poor sanitation. Health officials say otherwise. The CDC estimates millions of Americans carry parasites without knowing it.

Symptoms can be serious: seizures, vision loss, heart complications, even cancer – and in some rare cases, death. A recent discovery underscores the risk. The first human case of New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite whose larvae burrow into living tissue, was recently confirmed in a Maryland man.

The concern isn’t just parasites themselves, but how quietly infections can spread.

To address the threat, doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough recommend combining ivermectin + mebendazole for a yearly parasite cleanse. Ivermectin targets the parasite’s nervous system, while mebendazole disrupts its ability to survive. Ivermectin + Menbendazole is like a SWAT team for your body. Ivermectin paralyzes the parasite’s nervous system, mebendazole starves them to death.

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Trump posts “STATEHOOD!!!” after Venezuela defeats US in World Baseball Classic final, dividing American fans

President Donald Trump posted a one-word message “STATEHOOD!!!” on Truth Social moments after Venezuela defeated the U.S. 3-2 in the World Baseball Classic final Tuesday, doubling down on a previous post suggesting Venezuela could become the 51st state. The day before Venezuela beat Italy in the semifinal, Trump wrote “Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?”

Why it matters: The post divided American fans, with some encouraging Trump’s bold suggestion while others criticized it as a “terrible idea that would cost trillions” and complained “we don’t have to make them a state just so we can say we won the World Baseball Classic!” The new year started with a U.S. military operation in Venezuela that captured leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were brought back to face federal weapons and narco-terrorism charges, though relations have since thawed with an American flag recently raised over the Caracas embassy for the first time in seven years.

The celebration: Venezuela’s first WBC title prompted acting President Delcy Rodríguez to declare Wednesday a National Day of Joy and non-working holiday except for essential workers. Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. said while wiping tears “my country needs that championship. I just want to make my people proud,” while captain Salvador Perez said “when you fight for your country, that goes beyond” the World Series, with Venezuelan players repeatedly describing the team as a family throughout the tournament.

Video shows NYPD tackle ISIS-inspired terror suspect seconds after hurling bomb at Gracie Mansion protest

Newly released video shows NYPD 8-year veteran Grant Pulgarin tackling ISIS-inspired terror suspect Emir Balat, 18, moments after he hurled an improvised explosive device outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Gracie Mansion residence on March 7. In the chaotic footage, Balat is seen sprinting down a city street attempting to evade capture as officers scream “What is that? Bomb! Bomb!” before Pulgarin executes a “perfectly executed form tackle” and other officers join the dogpile.

Watch:

More: NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch identified the devices as “Mother of Satan” bombs—crude but deadly munitions made of sports drink bottles filled with triacetone triperoxide, packed with bolts, nuts and screws to “inflict maximum damage.” While the devices failed to detonate, Tisch said they were “very much capable of causing serious injury and death.” Balat and accomplice Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, told investigators they hoped the death toll would be “even bigger” than the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and injured 280.

Massive $15K immigration visa bond to targets “Overstays”

The Trump administration plans to impose $15,000 visa bonds on visitors from high-overstay countries starting later this year, aiming to curb illegal immigration by making overstays financially painful and deterring future violations.

Bond Enforcement Targets : High-overstay nations face the steep $15,000 bonds first, with automatic application to new visa applicants; policy focuses on nonimmigrant visas where overstays exceed thresholds.

Financial Deterrent Mechanism : Bonds are forfeited if visitors overstay, with refunds only for compliant departures; this shifts burden to individuals rather than relying solely on enforcement after the fact.

Implementation Timeline Details : Rollout begins with pilot programs in select countries before full expansion, backed by enhanced tracking systems to monitor compliance and trigger forfeitures efficiently. Officials expect reduced overstay rates and freed resources for border priorities, though critics warn of potential diplomatic strains and barriers for legitimate travelers from targeted regions.

Fake MAGA influencer scams $30K then mocks Trump and Kirk

A TikTok influencer who posed as a devoted black MAGA supporter for over a year has admitted he faked his persona to grift roughly $30,000 from conservative donors through fabricated hardship stories, now gleefully mocking President Trump and Charlie Kirk in celebratory videos.