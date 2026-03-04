Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin erupted at senate Democrats Tuesday for their outrageous hypocrisy, now attacking President Donald Trump’s strikes against Iran after supporting President Barack Obama’s strikes across Syria, Libya and Pakistan.

“Does anybody deny that Iran poses a threat to the United States?!”

Pentagon identifies four of six US Army Reserve soldiers killed in Iran drone attack in Kuwait

The Department of War identified four of six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a March 1 drone attack at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait during Operation Epic Fury: Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Lakeland, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa. All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa.

More details: The soldiers were killed while providing logistical and operational support during the unmanned aircraft system attack, with the incident remaining under investigation. Lt. Gen. Robert Harter said the loss is “deeply felt across the force,” adding “their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten.” Coady, the youngest at 20, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 and was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant.

What officials said: Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said he was “heartbroken” to learn of Tietjens’ death, calling him and the other soldiers “American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.” Iowa gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand asked people to pray for Coady, “a 20-year-old Army Reservist and Drake student,” and his family. Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine said the soldiers’ service “reflected the highest ideals of the military,” adding “our nation is kept safe by folks like these – brave men and women who put it all on the line every single day.”

Texas State Sen. James Talarico defeats Rep. Jasmine Crockett in Democratic Senate primary

Texas State Sen. James Talarico won the Democratic Senate primary over Rep. Jasmine Crockett with 53% to 46% with 83% of votes counted, and will face either Attorney General Ken Paxton or Sen. John Cornyn in the general election after the GOP candidates head to a May 26 runoff. Cook Political Report ranks the race “Likely Republican.”

Why it matters: The Democratic primary was marked by brutal infighting, including controversy over Talarico’s claim that the Trump administration blocked his Stephen Colbert interview from airing over Equal Time Rule concerns. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr fired back, saying Talarico “understood the way that the news media works” and “took advantage” to “run a hoax, apparently for the purpose of raising money and getting clicks.”

The drama: Former Rep. Colin Allred, who lost to Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024, slammed Talarico over Politico-reported rumors that he said privately he “signed up to run against a mediocre Black man, not a formidable, intelligent Black woman,” telling Talarico “don’t come for me unless I send for you” and endorsing Crockett. Talarico responded that he was describing Allred’s “method of campaigning as mediocre” but “would never attack him on the basis of race.” Crockett had endorsements from former VP Kamala Harris and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks.

Black Lives Matter Lake County founder caught in brawl with employee over alleged embezzlement

Black Lives Matter Lake County founder Clyde McLemore and project manager Nyesha A. Hill were caught on camera in a physical fight at the organization’s Waukegan, Illinois office on January 12 after police responded to break up the fight. Hill claimed she confronted McLemore over frivolous spending, alleging in a police report she saw him spend money intended for the organization on “girls” and “gambling.”