Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exploded at a British reporter as she started to ask a pointed question during a press gaggle, telling her to go back to her own country that has been overrun with migrants.

Watch Video

The reporter appeared to start asking a question about the Trump administration’s Signal app leak, where a left wing journalist was wrongfully put into a group chat where sensitive military matters were being discussed.

“Wait what country are you from?” Greene cut off the reporter’s question. “Okay, we don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country where you got a major migrant problem!”

“Do you care about American lives being put at risk?!” the reporter tried to pushback as Greene snapped at her.

“Okay, you’re done!” Greene fired back, trying to pivot to a question from an American journalist. “I don’t care about her network, if you would like to ask something, go ahead!”

Watch what MTG does next:

Watch Video

Presented By Natural Health Response

In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center…

Dear Reader,

In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center…

Take a look at the circled window in this photo…

A medical experiment commissioned by Adolf Hitler was done here in 1944. Our own U.S. government has ignored the important scientific results of this experiment.

Now, decades later, the results are finally being revealed to the public.

And you will NOT believe what they expose.

But hurry…

Click here now before we’re forced to remove it from the web.

Regards,

Emily Harper

Publisher, Natural Health Response

P.S. The health implications of this shocking video will leave you speechless. I highly recommend you watch it immediately. This could have a major impact on what you and your family know about healthcare. Watch this now.

Watch Video

Navy SEAL congressman goes ATTACK MODE on smug Democrat witness for belittling conservatives

Rep. Eli Crane had a heated confrontation with an arrogant Democrat witness about government censorship during the Biden administration against conservative media voices.

Watch Video

Crane began asking the witness why tax-funded media watchdog organizations seem to have blacklisted only conservative media outlets.

“It’s actually Dr. Franks,” the witness corrected Crane before asking him repeat the question because she wasn’t listening.

“You seem to have a problem paying attention to the questions we’re asking today, I’ll repeat it for you again!” Crane erupted at her.

The witness argued that the watchdog organizations in question had a right to express their findings and judgement freely, regardless of if their determination only criticized one side of the political spectrum.

“Why are all of the companies on the list conservative groups?!” Crane demanded.

“I think that’s something conservatives need to answer,” she responded.

Watch what Crane does next to turn the tables on her:

Watch Video

The Tesla Terrorists Must Be Stopped

By Rudy Giuliani

America is under attack—not from foreign enemies, but from within. The radical left, fueled by their unhinged hatred of Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, has launched a campaign of domestic terrorism against Tesla vehicles and their owners. Molotov cocktails lobbed at showrooms, Cybertrucks torched, charging stations vandalized—these aren’t protests; they’re acts of war against private citizens and a great American company.

And why? Because Elon Musk dares to stand with President Trump to trim the bloated, wasteful federal government down to size. The hypocrisy of the Democrats, who clutched their pearls over January 6, is staggering. They’ve gone from preaching sanctimonious outrage to cheering—or at least turning a blind eye to—violence against Americans for the “crime” of driving the wrong car…

Read Full Piece Here