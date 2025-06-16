Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene let Democrat Governor of New York Kathy Hochul have it during a fiery congress clash on the destructiveness of sanctuary policies in her state.

Click To Watch Video

“Gov. Hochul you stated that you are a ‘proud registered Democrat?’” Greene started to ask the governor.

“Yes is that illegal now too in your country?!” Hochul fired back sarcastically.

“Gov. Hochul, this is not a laughing matter,” Greene responded before evoking the mother of Laken Riley, a young nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant in Georgia. “Because of your state’s policies of paying for flights of illegal aliens, we ended up with Jose Ibarra in our state of Georgia,… you and I are both mothers and there is one mother who I wish could be here today and could talk to you instead of me and that’s Allyson Phillips, that’s Laken Riley’s mother,…”

“I gotta tell you though, it’s so much bullshit when it comes down to the fact that this little girl fought for 17 minutes at the end of her 22 year old life!” Greene lost it at Hochul. “As a registered Democrat, I don’t know how you can uphold laws that protect and give aid and comfort to monsters!!”

Watch the tense moment here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

What we are seeing right now is truly historic.

President Trump has been pushing the limits on what is possible. I haven’t seen anything like this since President Ronald Reagan.

But with this unbelievable push for an American First agenda, comes a few problems. Well, as President Trump said in a recent interview I had with him…

“There could be a little disruption. What we’re doing is building a foundation for the future.”

If you want to learn more about Trump’s Great American Reset, go ahead read this great article that just went up. It’s filled with some valuable information about what’s in store for America, and what we could potentially be up against.

Read The Great American Reset now.

Yours Truly,

SEAN HANNITY

Click To Learn More

Iran wants to negotiate after devastating Israeli strike

Iran is reportedly seeking peace negotiations after Israel’s devastating missile strike targeting the regime’s nuclear facilities this past weekend.

Requests for United States Remaining Uninvolved : Iran has approached Arab intermediaries to convey its willingness to engage in talks, contingent upon the United States refraining from direct involvement in the conflict. “We’re not involved in it,” President Trump told ABC News. “It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved.”

Market Reactions : Reports of Iran's interest in negotiations have led to a surge in global financial markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by over 300 points. Oil prices also fell by approximately 3%, indicating investor optimism about potential de-escalation.

Ongoing Hostilities: Despite diplomatic overtures, hostilities continue, with Iran launching additional missile attacks on June 16, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure in Israel.

Nearly 1 million illegal migrants have self-deported and wages have risen?!

President Donald Trump’s deportation strategy is two-fold, and the part no one is talking about is actually the most effective one.

Voluntary Departures Initiative : The Trump administration has implemented a two-track immigration enforcement strategy. One track focuses on arresting and deporting primarily criminal aliens, while the second encourages voluntary departures. This approach includes mandatory federal registration for all aliens and a public campaign urging illegal migrants to exit voluntarily, possibly with future re-entry opportunities.

Financial Incentives : To facilitate self-deportation, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rebranded Biden’s CBP One app to allow migrants to declare their intent to leave. Additionally, a $1,000 stipend is offered to incentivize voluntary departure, a cost-effective alternative to the average $17,100 expense per individual for physical deportation.

US Economic Impact : Reports indicate that nearly one million foreign-born workers have exited the U.S. labor force since March 2025. This reduction has led to a rise in average hourly wages, which increased by 0.4% in May, reaching $36.24. The decrease in the immigrant workforce has compelled businesses to offer higher wages to attract workers.

Historical Context: Voluntary departures have historically outpaced arrests. For instance, during President Dwight Eisenhower's 1954 deportation roundup, nearly 10 individuals left voluntarily for each one arrested. Similarly, a post-9/11 registration program also drove self-deportations.

Violent attacker SLASHES NYC officers after charging into Manhattan courtroom

An assailant was arrested after charging into a Lower Manhattan courthouse earlier today and violently attacking New York City officers with a knife.