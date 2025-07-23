Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fired back at Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury for accusing Republicans of “bullying trans kids” for demanding biological males not be allowed in women’s sports.

She decided to go off script and show a video to Democrats they didn’t know was coming…

Click To Watch Video

”Let’s call this hearing what it actually is!” Stansbury said. “It’s about bullying trans kids and members of the trans community to distract from the failed policies of the Trump administration!”

Greene calmly responded to Stansbury’s rant, saying, “I’d like to start by playing a video…”

The clip presented several cases where biological males defeated young women or even injured them while engaging in unfair athletic competition.

“Female athletes should never be forced to compete against mentally ill biological men who parade around in women’s clothes!” Greene said after the clip.

Watch the tense moment here:

Click to Watch Video

Together with Mode Mobile

Tech titans like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Mark Zuckerberg are calling for Universal Basic Income as AI threatens to eliminate millions of jobs.

But there’s a critical question few are asking: Who will pay for it?

Instead of relying on taxpayer funding, Mode Mobile is using attention as currency, already paying out $325M to over 50M users. Deloitte crowned them North America’s fastest-growing software company in 2023 after their revenue soared 32,481%.

And investors have a window to get in early before this becomes the template for post-AI income redistribution.

They’ve secured their Nasdaq ticker $MODE, and their $0.30/share pre-IPO offering may not be open much longer.

Earn up to 120% bonus shares by investing in Mode now.

Click To Learn More

Illegal immigrant accused of shooting CBP officer was only vetted via zoom by Biden admin

Dominican national Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez was only vetted via Zoom before being released into the US in April 2023 during a migrant surge that saw over 183,000 border crossers that month, with overwhelmed Border Patrol agents using virtual interviews to speed up processing.

Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, obtained by the NY Post

Standard vetting procedures were skipped due to resource shortages , including failure to take a DNA sample from Mora Nunez due to a lack of swabs, though his name was run through databases and showed no criminal history at the time of his border crossing.

Despite a 2023 deportation order for failing to appear in court, Mora Nunez remained in the US and accumulated multiple arrests in New York City and Massachusetts but was released each time before allegedly shooting an off-duty CBP officer in the face during a botched robbery in Manhattan.

President Trump criticized the "catch and release" system that allowed Mora Nunez to stay in the country, calling him an "Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden" while praising the wounded officer's courage in fighting back and hitting his attacker three times during the confrontation.

Tulsi Gabbard calls out Obama after he denied involvement in Russia collusion hoax

DNI Tulsi Gabbard fired back at Barack Obama after he dismissed her claims that his administration manipulated intelligence to sabotage Trump's first term, calling Obama's response "the art of deflection" that doesn't address the evidence in over 100 documents released last week.

Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush responded to Gabbard’s initial claims, saying, “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response… But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

Gabbard responded to Obama on Fox News, telling Laura Ingraham, “It’s the art of deflection, coming from Obama, as well as his friends, who are still in Congress today…really all basically saying that exact same statement, which doesn’t actually address the issue that was revealed in great detail in the over 100 documents that we released last week and the documents that we will be releasing later this week.”

Intelligence documents show a dramatic reversal occurred after Trump's 2016 election victory , with assessments stating Russia did not interfere in the election on December 7, 2016, but Obama convening the National Security Council and ordering a new contradictory assessment that was released January 6, 2017.

Gabbard alleges Obama directed a "180-degree shift" in intelligence assessments using discredited sources like the Steele dossier that intelligence professionals had previously rejected, with Brennan, Clapper, and Comey claiming "high confidence" in the new document despite knowing the sources lacked credibility.

The DOJ has received a criminal referral from Gabbard regarding what she calls a "years-long coup against President Trump," with intelligence community whistleblowers coming forward and all documents being referred to the Justice Department for potential prosecution and accountability.

DISCLAMERS

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

This offer is only open to accredited investors.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of June, Rainmaker has received $303,729.39. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html