Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went off at Democrat Dan Goldman after he scolded Republicans for deporting illegal gang members and terrorists without being “determined to be a member of a foreign gang by someone other than the President.”

She did not hold back…

”I think my colleague across the aisle is very confused and very uniformed on what a Special Interest Alien is,” Greene said before explaining that an SIA is “a non-U.S. person who, based on an analysis of travel patterns, potentially poses a national security risk to the United States or its interests. SIAs are people who are from countries,… that promote or protect terrorism.”

Greene criticized Democrats for “opposing” the GOP publishing the number of SIAs identified and detained in the United States, “It’s just the number, we’re just telling the American people how many, that’s it!”

“And just to go further…” Greene said, getting ready to really tear them a new one, “On our side of the aisle we trust the American people and we believe they deserve transparency, they deserve the truth,… the American people are the taxpayers who pay our paychecks! They pay for this building! They fund this government even though the government has plunged them into $36 trillion in debt, and opened up the borders for the last 4 years, and allowed it to be flooded with illegal aliens, and the Biden administration gave them social security numbers!!”

"This should be simple!” Greene exploded. “We are Americans, we serve THIS country, not foreign countries!"

Watch the congresswoman unload on every Democrat in the room for selling out the American people:

Laura Ingraham debates young Democrat on doomed future of his party

Laura Ingraham gave Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss a major reality check live on Fox News about the dark future of the Democrat Party, post-Biden.

Ingraham asked Auchincloss about Kamala Harris’ speech last week in which she condemned President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

”Do you think the Democrats are answering the concerns of the middle class that have began to turn away from the Democrat standard bearers?” Ingraham asked the congressman.

“Democrats have an opportunity to answer those concerns,” Auchincloss answered. “Democrats have a chance to say ‘we are now a party of free enterprise, free trade, with free people to build a strong middle class,… here’s how we’re gonna do it…’”

“So why didn’t you do it?” Ingraham fired back. “ Why didn’t Biden do that? You had 4 years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and for part of that time you had a Democrat congress. You had all that time, Biden said it was going to be a new era for America, so what happened?!”

Watch Ingraham put the Democrat on the spot in front of millions watching:

The American working class is done getting screwed...

By Matt Miller

One hundred days into President Donald J. Trump’s second term, and the man is doing exactly what he said he’d do. No excuses—just results. The American people, who grind every day and sacrifice to give their families a better life, are finally seeing a White House that works for them, not the DC elites, not China or the the globalist marxists. Finally America has a President for the working class, and it’s about damn time.

For decades, we’ve been sold a lie: globalism is good, cheap Amazon crap from sweatshops is progress, and America’s job is to keep up with the latest Apple iphone while our factories rust and our workers get canned. That’s not an economy; that’s a scam. Trump’s tariffs are the economic reality check we’ve needed for a long time. It’s not about punishing other countries; it’s about giving America what it needs. His tariffs are forcing companies to think twice before shipping jobs overseas. They’re bringing manufacturing back to places like Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan—places the elites forgot about long ago.

