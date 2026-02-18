Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo fired back at anti-ICE Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz for making completely false claims about the shooting of armed protester Alex Pretti during a tense live interview.

“You got a protester that is armed with a gun, and that person is getting in the way of ICE, you are going to see a reaction!!” she snapped at the Democrat lawmaker.

Click To Watch Video

Together with The Wellness Company

A critical shift is underway in the global drug supply. Today, an estimated 80 percent of the world’s ivermectin is manufactured in Asia, mostly China. That dependence has reignited serious concerns in the United States about drug safety, supply chain vulnerability, and medical independence…and the clock is ticking.

As demand for U.S.-made pharmaceuticals grows, The Wellness Company has taken action, producing ivermectin entirely in the United States, manufactured, tested, and packaged in Florida. This move offers a domestic, transparent alternative to imported versions at a time when trust in foreign supply chains is at an all-time high.

Ivermectin has been prescribed globally for over 30 years as an antiparasitic medication and received the 2015 Nobel Prize for its proven ability to eliminate parasites. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ivermectin was censored and suppressed by the medical establishment, which backfired, driving increased demand for the drug.

While most online pharmacies charge $5.00 per tablet for 12 mg or less, The Wellness Company offers a higher 18 mg dose for just $3.57 per tablet, with a 6-month supply (84 tablets) at an unmatched price.

Secure your U.S.-made ivermectin now and use code PBRAWL to Save $60 + Free Shipping 🇺🇸

Shop Now

Minneapolis anti-ICE group promotes “jury nullification training” to obstruct federal immigration cases

Defend612, a Minneapolis activist network seeking to “support resistance to the ICE occupation,” is openly advertising two virtual “jury nullification training” sessions titled “The People’s Pardon or Jury Nullification” in the coming weeks, framing the effort as a response to when “systems fail to deliver justice.”

What is jury nullification: The training teaches jurors how to acquit defendants despite believing the law was broken, because they oppose the law itself or how it’s enforced. The event description states “jury nullification is a legal tactic that has been used to protect one another from unjust laws and political persecution” and claims it can “stem authoritarian overreach.”

Why it matters: This follows a Minnesota Democratic Party official urging followers to use jury nullification in a federal case involving an assault against an immigration enforcement officer. Nick Kruse, a former vice president of Minnesota Young DFL and current Stonewall DFL director, wrote in a since-deleted post that “no one should be going to prison for defending our city against ICE,” raising concerns about jury trial integrity in high-profile immigration cases.

Major science conference features far-left messaging, anti-Trump workshops, pronoun stickers

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) annual conference in Phoenix last weekend was reportedly filled with progressive messaging and criticisms of the Trump administration, with attendees greeted by pronoun stickers including “they/them,” “xi/xer,” and “xe/xem” at registration, and provided with gender-neutral washrooms throughout the event.

What they said: AAAS CEO Dr. Sudip Parikh told the audience it’s been a “tough year for science” in America, blaming DOGE for “devastation” of science agencies and Trump’s budget cuts, saying “there’s an entire generation of scientists that have a scar” that won’t go away. He doubled down on calling RFK Jr. the “wrong person” for HHS secretary to laughter and applause, and said fighting back will require “protests” and “politics.”

The workshops: Conference sessions included “Mao-Mei Liu: Nurturing Diversity in Science is Resistance,” “Investigating the Role of Race in Clinical Decision-Making,” “Colonial Legacies, Climate Crises, and the Erosion of Mobility Choice,” and featured a “climate justice scholar” discussing how climate change benefits “wealthy people” while displacing “low-income communities.” The conference also allowed Beijing-based Chinese Academy of Sciences—which has faced controversy over ties to China’s government and military—to operate a booth at the event. One attendee told Fox News it “felt like a funeral, with nothing but griping and moaning” compared to previous years that celebrated scientific achievements.

Jamie Kennedy slams Hollywood celebrities protesting ICE from “guarded” red carpets

Comedian Jamie Kennedy, 55, torched liberal celebrities on Jack Osbourne’s “Trying Not to Die” podcast Tuesday, calling out stars who cry about living under a “fascist regime” while being “literally guarded” by security on glitzy award show red carpets. “You can’t say you’re under authoritarian rule when you’re literally being authoritarian,” he said.