PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darlene Ulrich's avatar
Darlene Ulrich
2h

Absolutely proud for standing up against these animals trying to harm the people trying to keep America safe

Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve's avatar
Steve
1h

I remember when Bartiromo was a respected journalist. No longer.

Pretti was face down on the ground being beaten when his holstered gun; which he was legally entitled to carry; was found. The gun was confiscated and Pretti was then executed by those federal agents. The numerous videos and eyewitness accounts confirm the sequence of events. Bartiromo is the liar.

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture