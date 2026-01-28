Secretary of State Marco Rubio went to war with Senate Democrats in today’s fiery hearing, at one point, firing back at Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine for attacking President Donald Trump for confusing Greenland with Iceland.

“I think we’re all familiar with president’s who have verbal stumbles,… some more than others,” Rubio said coldly.

Nurse who suggested paralyzing ICE agents fired

A Virginia Commonwealth University Health nurse was swiftly fired after posting TikTok videos urging medical professionals to sabotage ICE agents by injecting them with paralytic drugs like succinylcholine or slipping laxatives into their drinks, amid outrage over the fatal shooting of another nurse by ICE in Minneapolis.

Hospital Launches Swift Probe VCU Health suspended then terminated Malinda Rose Cook following an internal investigation into her inflammatory social media posts, also reporting her to local law enforcement under Virginia state law for potential violations.

Videos Detail Sabotage Tactics Cook advised using syringes filled with saline or succinylcholine to paralyze agents’ muscles, poison ivy water in squirt guns for skin irritation, and ex-lax in drinks to incapacitate without killing, framing them as deniable deterrents.

Backlash Ties to ICE Shooting The posts surfaced amid national protests over the January 2025 death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis while filming demonstrations, fueling broader debates on immigration enforcement and officer accountability.

Viral “bananas and rice” Somali woman arrested obstructing ICE

A Somali-American woman famous for her viral “bananas and rice” cultural speech was arrested Wednesday in Minnesota for allegedly obstructing federal officers during heated anti-ICE protests, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced.

Viral Speech Sparks Recognition Nasra Ahmed gained fame from a widely shared clip explaining Somali identity as a “cultural fusion” of bananas and rice, which resurfaced prominently after her arrest tied her to the ongoing unrest.

Federal Crackdown Targets Protesters Attorney General Pam Bondi, on the ground with agents, revealed 16 arrests including Ahmed for impeding operations amid attacks on hotels believed to house ICE personnel.

Arrests Follow Deadly Incidents The federal action follows fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during enforcement operations, escalating tensions in Minnesota’s anti-ICE demonstrations that led to the obstruction charges.

Your 80s crush is a left-wing radical: Molly Ringwald gives warning to Trump supporters

Actress Molly Ringwald declared the Trump administration a fascist government and warned supporters of its immigration policies will be deemed collaborationists, facing treason-like guilt when leftists regain power, drawing parallels to post-Nazi France.

Fascist label applied boldly Ringwald insisted the current U.S. government under Trump is already fascist, not merely becoming one, and accused ICE of brutalizing people in a fiery social media video rant.

Collaborationist warning issued She urged against supporting ongoing policies, predicting Trump backers will be seen as collaborationists akin to those in Nazi-occupied France who were later prosecuted as criminals after liberation.

Sundance red carpet fears At the 2026 Sundance premiere of her film Run Amok, Ringwald told Variety it feels dangerous to speak out yet insisted Americans risk losing core democratic values if silence continues.

