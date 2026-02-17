Secretary of State Marco Rubio called out a European reporter for asking a divisive question during a joint press conference with the Slovakian Prime Minister, pitting the U.S. against its NATO allies who responded negatively to the Trump administration’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

“I see what you are doing!” Rubio called the reporter out. “Look, we are going to act in America’s interest!”

Transgender Rhode Island hockey shooter threatened to go “BERSERK” night before massacre

Robert Dorgan, 56, who also identified as Roberta Esposito, shot and killed two family members and injured three others at a Pawtucket high school hockey game Monday before killing himself — just one day after posting an ominous warning on X saying “keep bashing us. But do not wonder why we Go BERSERK” in response to someone calling transgender Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride a man.

Who was targeted: Police believe Dorgan specifically targeted his own family during the shooting, with fatal victims including the mother of his hockey-player son and the student athlete’s sibling. Dorgan underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2020, the same year his ex-wife filed for divorce citing “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic personality disorder traits” — a split finalized in 2021 amid heated court disputes over his identity.

The big picture: The Rhode Island shooting came less than a week after 18-year-old transgender high school dropout Jesse Van Rootselaar murdered his mother and stepbrother before killing six others at his former school in Canada’s second-deadliest school shooting in history. The back-to-back incidents involving transgender shooters have drawn significant national attention, with both attackers targeting family members before carrying out broader attacks.

AOC mocked for series of gaffes at Munich Security Conference

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced widespread ridicule after what critics called an “absolute train wreck” weekend at the Munich Security Conference, including falsely claiming Venezuela is “below the equator” while criticizing the capture of Nicolas Maduro, stumbling through a nearly 20-second pause before delivering what commentators called a “word salad” answer on U.S. policy toward Taiwan, and mocking Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comment about cowboy culture’s Spanish origins while ignoring that ranching traditions did in fact originate in Spain before spreading through Mexico.

Why it matters: The gaffe-filled performance drew sharp criticism across the political spectrum, with GOP strategist Matt Whitlock calling it an “absolute train wreck,” Sen. Ted Cruz writing “tell me you know nothing about history without saying you know nothing about history,” and OutKick founder Clay Travis comparing her Taiwan answer to a notorious 2007 Miss South Carolina beauty pageant response. On German soil, Ocasio-Cortez also accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, which author David Harris called “beyond obscene” and “disqualifying for her political ambitions.”

The big picture: The Munich trip comes as Ocasio-Cortez is considered a potential 2028 presidential frontrunner, making the stumbles particularly damaging. Bishop Robert Barron expressed concern that her framing of global issues as class struggle was “right out of the Marxist playbook,” while Sen. Bernie Moreno quipped that she was “showcasing her lack of basic geography in Europe instead of spending time helping her constituents.”

Trump pays tribute to Jesse Jackson while claiming civil rights icon “could not stand” Obama

President Donald Trump reflected on his long relationship with Jesse Jackson following the civil rights activist’s death at 84 on Tuesday, calling him “a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts’” while adding a pointed jab that Jackson “could not stand” former President Barack Obama despite playing a significant role in his election.